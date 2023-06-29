Former Dundee United academy chief Andy Goldie leaves Swansea City

Former Dundee United academy chief Andy Goldie is to depart his role at Swansea City, the English Championship outfit have confirmed.

Goldie made the switch to South Wales last summer and was charged with reinvigorating the club’s youth system.

He also worked closely with the Swans’ former manager Russell Martin, who recently left to join second tier rivals Southampton.

And Swansea have announced that Goldie will exit the club on July 2.

A statement read: “Swansea City can confirm Andy Goldie will be leaving his position as academy manager.

“Goldie will vacate his post on July 2, and Ryan Davies will take on the role of academy manager until further notice.

“The club would like to thank Andy for his work during his time at the club and wish him well for the future.”

United years

Prior to his year south of the border, Goldie took charge of United’s youth programme in 2019. Following a decline in status due to underinvestment, he oversaw its rise to Scottish FA ‘Elite’ recognition.

The Tangerines fielded sixteen home-grown talents on their way to finishing fourth in the Premiership in the 2021/22 campaign, including Rory MacLeod becoming the club’s youngest ever player.

He was succeeded as United’s head of academy coaching by Paul Cowie.