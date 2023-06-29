LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won’t be binning any more of my kids’ drawings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won’t be binning any more of my kids’ drawings

That grubby painting your child brought home from school might not look like a work of art now, but one day it will be priceless.

small child drawing with crayons, photographed from above.
Those kids' drawings might feel like missing masterpieces one day. Image: Shutterstock.
By Lynne Hoggan

That’s the schools finishing up for the summer holidays, meaning parents are about to be inundated with our children’s work from the last term.

Just when you thought you had enough lying around the house and cluttering up every drawer, cupboard and surface, now there’s going to be a whole bunch of ‘art’ to sift through.

So what are we supposed to do with all those kids’ drawings?

Put them on the fridge? Keep them somewhere safe? Or do as I like to do and get the kids to sign them, so we can give them to the grannies, papas, uncles and aunties as a ‘gift’.

Well, everyone loves a homemade item and it’s much more personal, right?

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "How long will it be before these little squiggly drawings, painted hand prints and messy crayon pictures don't come home any more?"

It’s always been the parent’s dilemma.

I used to bring home my own artworks and present them to my mum as if they were masterpieces.

Worse still was when I’d come back with my home economics cooking.

She always used to praise it and say how delicious it was. But she’s since confessed a lot of it was disgusting and she only ate it to make me happy.

Kids drawings will be precious one day

That’s how it is when it’s your own wee one. Everything is a masterpiece.

The writer as a small child, in a family snapshot from the 1990s.
Lynne, left, went into radio after realising a career as an artist or a chef was out of the question. Image: Lynne Hoggan.

But do we really need to keep every single item they bring back?

One time I was caught out putting some of my kids’ drawings in the recycling bin.

My youngest asked me why I’d binned them and I had to do my best acting.

“Oops, how did that get there? I must have popped that in by accident. Thank goodness you noticed.”

The thing is though, how long will it be before these little squiggly drawings, painted hand prints and messy crayon pictures don’t come home any more?

The writer's two small sons eating popcorn on a trip to the cinema.
Lynne’s boys are looking forward to the holidays. Image: Lynne Hoggan.

As the kids grow older you’ll be seeing less and less of this sort of thing.

And one day you might even find you miss those pictures on the fridge.

Make space for memories

I’m not saying we need to keep everything. But I have now got myself a box where I can keep stuff like this.

Yes, it’s all going up into the loft, never to be seen until the next batch of masterpieces arrive.

But one year I’ll come across it during a clear-out and remember that I kept these treasures.

Child finger painting a drawing of a tree, photographed from above, with open paint pots by their side.
Too good for the recycling bin. Image: Shutterstock.

I’ll be able to look back at them and smile.

And maybe I’ll also remember to bring them out on the boys’ 18th birthdays so I can embarrass them while I show everyone the drawings they did as kids.

These days won’t last forever. And nobody should feel guilty about throwing the odd thing in the bin. But making space for some of these souvenirs will be worth it for the memories to come.

So go get a box and find a space in the attic. There’s room for another masterpiece on top of all the other junk up there.

