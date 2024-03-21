Key Dundee United winger ‘touch and go’ for Inverness showdown as Jim Goodwin blanks Raith Rovers ticket fury

Dundee United are sweating over the fitness of Kai Fotheringham after the Tannadice starlet was forced to withdraw from Scotland U/21 duty.

Fotheringham, 20, was initially named in Scot Gemmill’s group for Thursday’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Kazakhstan.

However, it became apparent that the winger – who boasts 12 goals this term – would be unable to link up with the national side after battling a slight “niggle” last week.

Nevertheless, Goodwin has not given up hope of Fotheringham being available to face Inverness on Saturday.

“Kai had a wee niggle in the build-up to the Dunfermline game and we were just managing that afterwards,” said Goodwin.

“We just felt that he wouldn’t be able to meet up with the Scotland squad on the Monday.

“He wouldn’t have been able to play a game on Thursday (when the U/21s faced Kazakhstan) and will be touch-and-go for the weekend, to be honest. We didn’t want to risk him.

“It’s disappointing for Kai because he has worked hard to get the recognition from Scot Gemmill and, by all accounts, did well in the last gathering the national team had. It’s a sore one for him.

“But hopefully we still have a decision to make on him for the weekend.”

Ticket fury

Goodwin would not be drawn on the decision to cut Raith Rovers’ allocation for the upcoming clash at Tannadice, compared to their previous visit.

The Kirkcaldy club expressed their dissatisfaction after receiving 1,342 tickets for the Carling Stand (The Shed), having brought 1,950 to Tannadice in December.

A pointed tweet to their fans on Thursday confirmed: “In less than two hours, you have sold out all 1,342 tickets in our allocation. Unfortunately, we won’t be receiving any more tickets, leaving the Carling Stand 30% empty.”

Goodwin noted: “That one is out of my department – I don’t know anything about that”.

Indeed, the Irishman was keen to emphasise that the challenge posed by Inverness is his only priority. With Rovers not in action, the opportunity to move three points clear at the summit of the Championship looms large.

“We are solely focusing on the Inverness game,” Goodwin continued. “They are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table and are a good team. Every match we have been involved in with them has been a difficult one.

“People will look at it on paper and expect an easy win for us. But we certainly aren’t approaching it like that.”