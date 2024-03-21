Key Dundee United winger ‘touch and go’ for Inverness showdown as Jim Goodwin blanks Raith Rovers ticket fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key Dundee United winger ‘touch and go’ for Inverness showdown as Jim Goodwin blanks Raith Rovers ticket fury

Goodwin expects to have a late decision to make on the availability of Kai Fotheringham.

Kai FOtheringham cuts a dejected figure at full-time
Kai Fotheringham cuts a dejected figure at full-time against Dunfermline. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United are sweating over the fitness of Kai Fotheringham after the Tannadice starlet was forced to withdraw from Scotland U/21 duty.

Fotheringham, 20, was initially named in Scot Gemmill’s group for Thursday’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Kazakhstan.

However, it became apparent that the winger – who boasts 12 goals this term – would be unable to link up with the national side after battling a slight “niggle” last week.

Nevertheless, Goodwin has not given up hope of Fotheringham being available to face Inverness on Saturday.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin applauds.
Goodwin, pictured, will give Fotheringham the chance to prove his fitness. Image: SNS

“Kai had a wee niggle in the build-up to the Dunfermline game and we were just managing that afterwards,” said Goodwin.

“We just felt that he wouldn’t be able to meet up with the Scotland squad on the Monday.

“He wouldn’t have been able to play a game on Thursday (when the U/21s faced Kazakhstan) and will be touch-and-go for the weekend, to be honest. We didn’t want to risk him.

“It’s disappointing for Kai because he has worked hard to get the recognition from Scot Gemmill and, by all accounts, did well in the last gathering the national team had. It’s a sore one for him.

“But hopefully we still have a decision to make on him for the weekend.”

Ticket fury

Goodwin would not be drawn on the decision to cut Raith Rovers’ allocation for the upcoming clash at Tannadice, compared to their previous visit.

The Kirkcaldy club expressed their dissatisfaction after receiving 1,342 tickets for the Carling Stand (The Shed), having brought 1,950 to Tannadice in December.

A pointed tweet to their fans on Thursday confirmed: “In less than two hours, you have sold out all 1,342 tickets in our allocation. Unfortunately, we won’t be receiving any more tickets, leaving the Carling Stand 30% empty.”

Goodwin noted: “That one is out of my department – I don’t know anything about that”.

Raith Rovers fans in the festive spirit against Dundee United
A packed Shed for Rovers’ last visit. Image: SNS

Indeed, the Irishman was keen to emphasise that the challenge posed by Inverness is his only priority. With Rovers not in action, the opportunity to move three points clear at the summit of the Championship looms large.

We are solely focusing on the Inverness game,” Goodwin continued. “They are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table and are a good team. Every match we have been involved in with them has been a difficult one.

“People will look at it on paper and expect an easy win for us. But we certainly aren’t approaching it like that.”

Conversation