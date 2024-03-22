Donations pour in as Windy Wilson launches bottled water charity partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donations pour in as Windy Wilson launches bottled water charity partnership

Fans of weatherman Windy Wilson have already helped him raise £500 for Cardiac Risk in the Young.

By Morag Lindsay
Windy Wilson and Mohsin Laginaf, co-founder of ió fibrewater holding bottles of water and smiling
Weatherman Windy Wilson and Mohsin Laginaf, co-founder of ió fibrewater. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Scotland’s best-loved amateur weatherman is toasting a flood of donations to his favourite charity after joining forces with a nearby bottled water firm.

But even Windy Wilson failed to forecast how popular their partnership would become.

The Auchterarder influencer teamed up with bosses at ió fibrewater, thinking it might result in a handful of donations from his 400,000 followers.

Instead the scheme has raked in more than £500 for Cardiac Risk In The Young in the first six weeks.

And now Windy, 58, and the ió fibrewater crew are raising a glass to their future fundraising success.

Money raised from the pairing will help to fund more community heart screening sessions for young people.

It comes after Windy’s son needed open heart surgery in 2020.

Windy Wilson, arms folded, smiling
Windy Wilson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The 14-year-old had gone for tests for something else entirely when doctors detected a heart murmur.

It turned out to be a hole in the heart and ‘Young Windy’  underwent successful open heart surgery.

He is now a fit and active 18-year-old who passed his driving test this week.

“It was pure chance that his heart defect was picked up,” said Windy.

“He could have died otherwise.

“I’ve done a fair bit of fundraising for various charities over the years, but my main focus now is going to be on Cardiac Risk In The Young.”

Hundreds screened thanks to Windy Wilson heart sessions

Fans who make an order from the ió fibrewater website are encouraged to use the code WINDY20 at the checkout.

That gets them 20% of their bill – and a 10% donation to Cardiac Risk In The Young.

Windy Wilson and Mohsin Laginaf with a large cheque for £500 made out to Cardiac Risk In The Young
Windy Wilson collects the first £500 cheque from Mohsin Laginaf of ió fibrewater. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

There is no routine heart screening for young people in this country.

So funds raised by Windy through the ió fibrewater scheme and other efforts will help to pay for special sessions.

“The last time we screened just just over 200 young people, aged 14-35, from all over Scotland,” said Windy.

“We’ve picked up about half a dozen cases that were referred for treatment.”

Windy Wilson’s meteoric rise to unlikely celebrity status

Windy’s amateur weather forecasts grew out of his love of golf.

It was his job to book the course for outings with his pals, so he got accustomed to keeping an eye on the weather.

He started posting forecasts on Facebook in his inimitable style and quickly picked up a cult following.

He now has around 400,000 followers between Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Windy Wilson in CHAS T shirt and running gear
Windy Wilson has raised money for CHAS in the past. Image: CHAS

His fundraising started about 10 years ago.

In that time, he has raised around £200,000 for charities including CHAS, Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation.

Six years ago he took up running.

He now competes regularly in marathons, ultra-marathons and other long distance events in aid of charity.

But he insists the real stars are his followers, who he dubs “Team Windy”.

Windy WIlson in British Heart Foundation T shirt, seated on a bench holding a medal
Windy Wilson raised money for the British Heart Foundation after his teenage son had open heart surgery. Image: British Heart Foundation.

“The charity stuff is all down to them,” he said.

“There’s no way I could have raised anything like that much money without them.”

Fibre key to better gut health

Tullibody entrepreneurs Mohsin Laginaf, Aly Reid and Jay Curthan set up ió fibrewater with the aim of boosting people’s gut health.

Their fibre-infused water is made with chicory root and contains 20% of the recommended daily fibre count.

It is supported by Glasgow Caledonian University and the University of Roehampton.

Windy Wilson and Mohsin Laginaf smiling holding water bottles.
Windy Wilson and Mohsin Laginaf toast their fundraising success. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Buyers are encouraged to try the ió fibrewater ‘12-day challenge‘ and drink one bottle a day.

Those who have report improvements in their sleep and mood, better digestive health and a reduction in snacking.

Asda has recently come on board as a stockist.

Mohsin said the company was delighted to have Windy Wilson and his supporters on its side.

“It’s a really good fit for us and we’re looking forward to a positive long-term partnership,” he said.

Conversation