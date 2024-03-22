Perthshire venue with ‘adventurous’ tasting menu named restaurant of the year

A Perthshire venue with an “adventurous” tasting menu was named best in Scotland at an awards ceremony last night.

Killiecrankie House in Pitlochry won the top award at the Scottish Excellence Awards, held in Edinburgh.

Couple Tom Tsappis and Matilda Ruffle quit their jobs in finance and advertising in London to purchase the prestigious country house for just under £1.2 million in 2020.

They then invested another £600,000 refurbishing the property. They reopened the restaurant with rooms the following year.

The tasting menu, which costs £120 and can have up to 15 courses, is described as “seafood-heavy, which some can find adventurous”.

Andy Murray adds to trophy cabinet

Killiecrankie House was also named runner-up in the independent hotel of the year category at the awards – losing to Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel.

The tennis star purchased the five star venue, near his hometown of Dunblane, in 2013 with wife Kim.

It reopened in March last year after an extensive refurbishment.

Kim said: “The hotel has had a remarkable 12 months and the team have worked incredibly hard to continue delivering an outstanding experience for our guests.

“I’m so proud we’ve been recognised with this amazing award. We’re excited for the future of Cromlix and hope we can continue to offer Scottish excellence to every guest.”

Cromlix’s executive head chef Darin Campbell was voted chef of the year.

Campbell, who previously worked at the two Michelin star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, has held the post for the last 11 years.

Fife pub among other winners

Rachel and Graham Bucknall’s Ship Inn, overlooking Elie Bay, took the pub excellence award. Boar’s Head in Auchtermuchty was highly commended in the category.

The banqueting and events chef award went to Peter Thompson of Aberdeen venue, P&J Live.

Group hotel of the year went to the 240-bedroom Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian.

Italian-inspired Celentano’s in Glasgow was voted restaurant newcomer of the year.

A finalist in the chef of the year category was Kevin Dalgleish of Aberdeen’s Amuse Restaurant. The eatery was a runner-up in the restaurant newcomer section.

Young Chef of the Year went to Lewis MacDonald, sous chef at Cail Bruich in Glasgow, with Jack Coghill, 24, of Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s Bar and Kitchen in Dunfermline taking highly commended.

The lifetime excellence award was presented to David Cochrane, chief executive of the Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland.

The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh. They are billed as “the ultimate accolade for businesses and individuals working in Scottish hospitality, foodservice and tourism”.