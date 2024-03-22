Perthshire venue with ‘adventurous’ tasting menu named restaurant of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire venue with ‘adventurous’ tasting menu named restaurant of the year

Tom Tsappis and Matilda Ruffle quit their jobs in finance and advertising in London to purchase the prestigious country house.

By Rob McLaren
Tom Tsappis and Matilda Ruffle, owners of Killiecrankie House in Pitlochry.
A Perthshire venue with an “adventurous” tasting menu was named best in Scotland at an awards ceremony last night.

Killiecrankie House in Pitlochry won the top award at the Scottish Excellence Awards, held in Edinburgh.

Couple Tom Tsappis and Matilda Ruffle quit their jobs in finance and advertising in London to purchase the prestigious country house for just under £1.2 million in 2020.

One of the dishes on the Killiecrankie House in Pitlochry tasting menu. His Cheeks Were Like Roses - braised ox cheek, Turkish delight with a beetroot rose.
They then invested another £600,000 refurbishing the property. They reopened the restaurant with rooms the following year.

The tasting menu, which costs £120 and can have up to 15 courses, is described as “seafood-heavy, which some can find adventurous”.

Andy Murray adds to trophy cabinet

Killiecrankie House was also named runner-up in the independent hotel of the year category at the awards – losing to Andy Murray’s Cromlix Hotel.

The tennis star purchased the five star venue, near his hometown of Dunblane, in 2013 with wife Kim.

It reopened in March last year after an extensive refurbishment.

Kim said: “The hotel has had a remarkable 12 months and the team have worked incredibly hard to continue delivering an outstanding experience for our guests.

Andy and Kim celebrated their wedding at the Cromlix in 2015.
“I’m so proud we’ve been recognised with this amazing award. We’re excited for the future of Cromlix and hope we can continue to offer Scottish excellence to every guest.”

Cromlix’s executive head chef Darin Campbell was voted chef of the year.

Campbell, who previously worked at the two Michelin star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, has held the post for the last 11 years.

Fife pub among other winners

Rachel and Graham Bucknall’s Ship Inn, overlooking Elie Bay, took the pub excellence award. Boar’s Head in Auchtermuchty was highly commended in the category.

The banqueting and events chef award went to Peter Thompson of Aberdeen venue, P&J Live.

Group hotel of the year went to the 240-bedroom Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian.

The Ship Inn in Elie owner Graham Bucknall.
Italian-inspired Celentano’s in Glasgow was voted restaurant newcomer of the year.

A finalist in the chef of the year category was Kevin Dalgleish of Aberdeen’s Amuse Restaurant. The eatery was a runner-up in the restaurant newcomer section.

Young Chef of the Year went to Lewis MacDonald, sous chef at Cail Bruich in Glasgow, with Jack Coghill, 24, of Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s Bar and Kitchen in Dunfermline taking highly commended.

The lifetime excellence award was presented to David Cochrane, chief executive of the Hospitality Industry Trust Scotland.

The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa in Edinburgh. They are billed as “the ultimate accolade for businesses and individuals working in Scottish hospitality, foodservice and tourism”.

Conversation