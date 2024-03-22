Blairgowrie brute Clifford Hodgkins warned he faces ‘significant’ prison time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie brute Clifford Hodgkins warned he faces ‘significant’ prison time

Clifford Hodgkins was found guilty of abuse and sexual assault after a trial in Edinburgh.

By James Mulholland
Hodgkins was given the prison warning at the High Court in Edinburgh.
A judge told Blairgowrie man Clifford Hodgkins, convicted of subjecting a woman to violent physical and sexual assaults, he will receive “significant” prison time for his crimes.

Lord Scott told Hodgkins, 42, he will get jail time for abusing the woman over a 19-month period at locations in his home town.

The judge made the remarks at the High Court in Edinburgh after jurors found Hodgkins, currently a prisoner of HMP Grampian, guilty of offences committed between September 2020 and April 2022.

Lord Scott had heard how Hodgkins had a “lengthy” record of previous convictions and had served “several” custodial terms.

The judge told the accused he was deferring sentence to obtain a report which would detail whether he posed harm to the general public.

He said: “Having seen your schedule of previous convictions the question of risk that you pose to the public is a real one.

“You should be in no doubt that these offences to which you have been convicted of will result in a significant custodial sentence.”

Sentencing deferred

During proceedings, the jury heard evidence of how Hodgkins had sex without his victim’s consent and would seize her by the hair.

He also struck her on her head and body and brandished a screwdriver while shouting and swearing at the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Hodgkins denied any wrongdoing and stood trial at the high court but jurors found him guilty of an abusive course of conduct and sexual assault at the end of his trial.

On Thursday, defence advocate Gillian Ross told Lord Scott her client’s previous offending was for non-analogous matters.

She said: “This is his first conviction of a sexual nature.”

Ms Ross said she would reserve mitigation until the sentencing hearing on May 1..

Hodgkins was remanded in custody and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

