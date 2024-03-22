Trenchcoats, lightweight suits and white tees: How to build a spring wardrobe in Dundee

Spring fashion in Dundee – following trends gives you something new to get excited about and something interesting to try each season.

The Overgate Centre in Dundee has a wide range of stylish garments and accessories perfect for anyone looking for wardrobe staples.

Dundee spring fashion Staples

From the coat that defines the season to the trainers you’ll wear forever, these are the pieces you’ll need for your springtime wardrobe, and they all go well together.

Let’s have a look at the concise and effective spring wardrobe essentials that will do all the hard work for you and look at where you can find some of these elements in Dundee’s Overgate.

Trench Coats

I hate to break the news to you, but you’ll probably still need a coat for spring even if your woolly coat feels too heavy.

This year, your sole option is a trench coat. Geek detective vibes all around. You could wear yours to jazz up your knit dresses or to dress up your denim.

Shop the piece in Primark, River Island and New Look.

No need to size up as this coat is already oversized.

I love the colour of this trench; it is so different and will go with most outfits.

I enjoy the fuss-free elegant look of this trench as a Dundee spring fashion choice.

Lightweight suits

Even though we know the chunkier materials like cashmere and velvet, there’s nothing quite like transitioning into something lighter for spring.

Choose from the countless options for cotton and linen suits and pair them with loafers or even everyday trainers.

Primark has the new trending pink suit perfect whether you want to wear the matching top or not.

Pairing this with pointed shoes would look fab.

This is a combination that is simple but effective.

Wear everywhere trainers

Undeniable black, white, and coloured classic trainers complement almost any springtime ensemble.

I particularly love Adidas white and black sambas.

Shop for these shoes in JD Sports and Office.

Are gazelles still a fashion favourite?

Why not add a pop of colour? This shoe is trending everywhere right now.

Trainers don’t come more versatile than this.

Gold hoops and jewellery

Gold jewellery is particularly inexpensive, lightweight, and convenient to wear outside.

It can be worn for a variety of informal events, such as going out with friends or taking a stroll in the park.

Any age or gender can wear elegant gold jewellery whether they are bold or conservative.

Find the staple jewellery in H&M and Lovisa.

Wearing short sleeves makes your jewellery stand out more.

Consider going for a bolder appearance.

White t-shirts

A basic white top is a great choice. It can be dressed up or down and is incredibly versatile. It’s so simple that I occasionally forget I have it in my wardrobe and underestimate its versatility.

Shop the simple tops in New Look, H&M and Primark.

This is a good choice for a lazy day.

The ideal way to switch up your evening look from a carefree day outfit to evening cocktails.

Denim Midis

This classic denim midi piece from the ’90s is making a reappearance. For now, stick to long hemlines and wear them with simple jersey tops.

Seek the 90s classic in New Look.

You might want to consider pairing this skirt with an equally chic red jacket.

Style with a white tee and a pair of simple everyday trainers for an easy on-trend look.

The robust material means the skirt will for sure last a while.

What are you wearing this spring? Tell us in the comments below.