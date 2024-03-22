Trenchcoats, lightweight suits and white tees: How to build a spring wardrobe in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

Trenchcoats, lightweight suits and white tees: How to build a spring wardrobe in Dundee

Building a springtime wardrobe is great fun when you're shopping in Dundee.

Find chic styles for spring in Dundee's Overgate. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.
By Kaya Macleod

Spring fashion in Dundee – following trends gives you something new to get excited about and something interesting to try each season.

The Overgate Centre in Dundee has a wide range of stylish garments and accessories perfect for anyone looking for wardrobe staples.

Dundee spring fashion Staples

From the coat that defines the season to the trainers you’ll wear forever, these are the pieces you’ll need for your springtime wardrobe, and they all go well together.

Let’s have a look at the concise and effective spring wardrobe essentials that will do all the hard work for you and look at where you can find some of these elements in Dundee’s Overgate.

Trench Coats

I hate to break the news to you, but you’ll probably still need a coat for spring even if your woolly coat feels too heavy.

With its timeless silhouette, adaptable beige colour, and sophisticated yet opulent horn detailing, this springtime trench coat embodies timeless sophistication. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.

This year, your sole option is a trench coat. Geek detective vibes all around. You could wear yours to jazz up your knit dresses or to dress up your denim.

Shop the piece in Primark, River Island and New Look.

No need to size up as this coat is already oversized.

I love the colour of this trench; it is so different and will go with most outfits.

I enjoy the fuss-free elegant look of this trench as a Dundee spring fashion choice.

Lightweight suits

Even though we know the chunkier materials like cashmere and velvet, there’s nothing quite like transitioning into something lighter for spring.

Lightweight fabrics are ideal for the spring season. If your suit is made of a lightweight fabric, you won’t have to worry about it making you hot. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.

Choose from the countless options for cotton and linen suits and pair them with loafers or even everyday trainers.

Primark has the new trending pink suit perfect whether you want to wear the matching top or not.

Pairing this with pointed shoes would look fab.

This is a combination that is simple but effective.

Wear everywhere trainers

Undeniable black, white, and coloured classic trainers complement almost any springtime ensemble.

Spring sneakers, what’s stylish this spring? Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.

I particularly love Adidas white and black sambas.

Shop for these shoes in JD Sports and Office.

Are gazelles still a fashion favourite?

Why not add a pop of colour? This shoe is trending everywhere right now.

Trainers don’t come more versatile than this.

Gold hoops and jewellery

Gold jewellery is particularly inexpensive, lightweight, and convenient to wear outside.

It can be worn for a variety of informal events, such as going out with friends or taking a stroll in the park.

From minimalist marvels to nature-inspired beauties and bold statements to personalized pretties Lovisa has it all. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.

Any age or gender can wear elegant gold jewellery whether they are bold or conservative.

Find the staple jewellery in H&M and Lovisa.

Wearing short sleeves makes your jewellery stand out more.

Consider going for a bolder appearance.

White t-shirts

A basic white top is a great choice. It can be dressed up or down and is incredibly versatile. It’s so simple that I occasionally forget I have it in my wardrobe and underestimate its versatility.

These white tees don’t go out of style easily and can be worn in various fashion eras and trends. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.

Shop the simple tops in New Look, H&M and Primark.

This is a good choice for a lazy day.

The ideal way to switch up your evening look from a carefree day outfit to evening cocktails.

Denim Midis

Due to the sturdy denim material, the skirt gives a feminine touch to the ensemble without standing out too much. Image: Kaya Macleod/DC Thomson.

This classic denim midi piece from the ’90s is making a reappearance. For now, stick to long hemlines and wear them with simple jersey tops.

Seek the 90s classic in New Look.

You might want to consider pairing this skirt with an equally chic red jacket.

Style with a white tee and a pair of simple everyday trainers for an easy on-trend look.

The robust material means the skirt will for sure last a while.

What are you wearing this spring? Tell us in the comments below.

