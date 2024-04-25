Designer who worked on Beyonce tour unveils Eurovision stage for Malmo

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo will put performances in the centre of the arena.

Broadcaster Sveriges Television (SVT) unveiled the stage set up on Thursday, where the acts including the UK’s representative Olly Alexander will perform at Malmo Arena.

The stage design for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled (Peppe Andersson/SVT)

The 68th event, which coincides with 2024 being the 50-year anniversary of the Swedish group Abba winning the competition in 1974 with Waterloo, will see acts coming to the city for rehearsals from Saturday.

The stage was designed by lighting and screen content designer Fredrik Stormby from Green Wall Designs and production designer Florian Wieder and created across around six months.

Green Wall Designs was previously involved in projects that created the 2023 Eurovision stage, when Loreen won with Tattoo in Liverpool, as well as contributing to Abba Voyage in London and Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour.

The 360-degree experience sees the cross-shaped stage placed in the middle of the arena with movable LED cubes, LED floors, lights, video and stage technology.

The focal point is above the stage, which features the lighting and video walls.

Mr Stormby said: “We are excited to deliver a spectacular show in our home country and for audiences across the world.”

Years & Years singer Alexander will perform his dance-infused track Dizzy at the first semi-final on May 7 but is already through to the last battle in the competition along with others in the “big five” France, Germany, Italy and Spain as well as last year’s winner Sweden.

Eurovision is being held in Malmo, Sweden, with the grand final on May 11.