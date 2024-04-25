Designer who worked on Beyonce tour unveils Eurovision stage for Malmo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Designer who worked on Beyonce tour unveils Eurovision stage for Malmo

By Press Association
The stage design for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled (Peppe Andersson/SVT)
The stage design for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled (Peppe Andersson/SVT)

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo will put performances in the centre of the arena.

Broadcaster Sveriges Television (SVT) unveiled the stage set up on Thursday, where the acts including the UK’s representative Olly Alexander will perform at Malmo Arena.

The stage design for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled (Peppe Andersson/SVT)

The 68th event, which coincides with 2024 being the 50-year anniversary of the Swedish group Abba winning the competition in 1974 with Waterloo, will see acts coming to the city for rehearsals from Saturday.

The stage was designed by lighting and screen content designer Fredrik Stormby from Green Wall Designs and production designer Florian Wieder and created across around six months.

Green Wall Designs was previously involved in projects that created the 2023 Eurovision stage, when Loreen won with Tattoo in Liverpool, as well as contributing to Abba Voyage in London and Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour.

The stage design for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest has been unveiled (Peppe Andersson/SVT)

The 360-degree experience sees the cross-shaped stage placed in the middle of the arena with movable LED cubes, LED floors, lights, video and stage technology.

The focal point is above the stage, which features the lighting and video walls.

Mr Stormby said: “We are excited to deliver a spectacular show in our home country and for audiences across the world.”

Years & Years singer Alexander will perform his dance-infused track Dizzy at the first semi-final on May 7 but is already through to the last battle in the competition along with others in the “big five” France, Germany, Italy and Spain as well as last year’s winner Sweden.

Eurovision is being held in Malmo, Sweden, with the grand final on May 11.