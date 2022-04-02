Businesses warned they ‘cannot afford to wait’ to start net zero planning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses across Tayside and Fife are being warned they “cannot afford to wait” to start the transition to net zero.

That is the view of Caryn Gibson, business partnership manager at Dundee and Angus College.

It comes after a survey from the British Chambers of Commerce showed the vast majority of small businesses have yet to put targets in place to reduce emissions.

In response, Dundee and Angus College has teamed up with Aberdeen-based firm Imperium to help businesses.

They want to help firms understand the implications of impending legislation requiring them to reduce and report their carbon emissions.

Any company looking to bid on large public sector tenders over £5 million must have a carbon reduction plan.

All tenders are scrutinised on their carbon reduction efforts.

However, with only 11% of UK businesses currently measuring their carbon footprint, one in five businesses (22%) do not fully understand the term ‘net zero’, and almost one third have yet to seek support in developing a net zero roadmap.

The two organisations have created different courses that can be funded through the Scottish Government’s flexible workforce development fund.

The fund gives levy-paying businesses access to up to £15,000 worth of training, with SMEs eligible for training up to the value of £5,000.

‘It’s not a question of if but when’

Ms Gibson said: “Greenhouse gas emissions must be slashed in half by 2030 to reach net zero by 2045.

“Understandably, the pandemic has taken precedence over the last two years, but the reality is that businesses cannot afford to wait any longer to start their transition.

“To stay competitive and current, it’s not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ you commit to net zero and start creating and implementing your plan.

“We work with lots of businesses across the region and, every day, we hear about the frustrations and confusions that exist as business owners scramble around in the dark trying to do their bit, but without any clear direction.

“To many, net zero remains a mystery, with many businesses investing in green technologies, recruiting or training without any robust knowledge or planning.

“My goal is to ensure that Dundee and Angus College plays a key role in supporting these business owners.”

She said the courses will help businesses understand their obligations.

Helping secure employee buy-in

Imperium managing director Beena Sharma added the partnership will help secure buy-in from employees.

Ms Sharma added: “Most business owners are aware of the targets and the fact that they will be legally bound to measure their emissions, but they don’t know how.

“We often hear from companies who can’t bid for certain tenders because they don’t have a net zero carbon reduction plan. No business should get to that stage.

“We’ll engage their workforce and help them understand where they fit in the jigsaw. Gaining that all-important buy-in is crucial.

“We will then deliver the training and help them create a bespoke Net Zero Carbon Reduction Plan.

“They can then move forwards with confidence, remain competitive, and really make a difference.”