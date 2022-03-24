Dundee captain Charlie Adam has his say on fans’ open letter to owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee captain Charlie Adam has his say on fans’ open letter to owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms

By George Cran
March 24 2022, 11.31am Updated: March 24 2022, 12.44pm
Charlie Adam will be a huge player to have around the squad
Dundee captain Charlie Adam.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam has appealed to the club’s frustrated fanbase to stick with the team in their bid to avoid the drop.

The Dark Blues are four points adrift at the bottom of the table with seven matches to go and Adam admits the players need help from the stands.

Yesterday a group of supporters, including journalist Patrick Barclay and the founders of the 1893 Foundation, Ross Day and Scott Roberts, sent an open letter to Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

That laid out their deep concerns over the way the club is run and offered three ways to improve the disconnect between owners and fans.

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

Over 1,100 verified signatures had been added to the letter by 11am on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours since the letter went online.

Need support

Adam accepts there is anger among the fanbase but says the players need support now more than ever.

Speaking to the Sun, he said: “This is not a plea but we need your support and we need your help.

Dundee fans stayed away from the cup defeat to Rangers.

“At this moment, whatever fury you have with the board and club…these letters have to come out.

“John will look at it and respond in the way that he thinks but as a group of players, we need your help and support.

“We are bottom of the league but we have a chance of staying up.

‘Don’t vent to players’

“We’ve got two big games coming up after the international break and we need help.

“We might be struggling and be low in confidence but hopefully they can turn out in numbers.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam battling Livingston's Scott Pittman earlier in the season.
Charlie Adam calls for fan support ahead of upcoming game against Livingston.

“There was the disappointment against Rangers in the cup with the ticket pricing and just 1,000 supporters.

“But if we can get those supporters behind us then it will definitely help the players going forward.

“If they have problems then don’t vent it to the players.

“Support the players and back them because they will relish it.”

EXCLUSIVE: New Dundee fan group breaks silence on banner fascism storm – and what they plan to do next

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier