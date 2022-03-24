Dundee captain Charlie Adam has his say on fans’ open letter to owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam has appealed to the club’s frustrated fanbase to stick with the team in their bid to avoid the drop.

The Dark Blues are four points adrift at the bottom of the table with seven matches to go and Adam admits the players need help from the stands.

Yesterday a group of supporters, including journalist Patrick Barclay and the founders of the 1893 Foundation, Ross Day and Scott Roberts, sent an open letter to Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

That laid out their deep concerns over the way the club is run and offered three ways to improve the disconnect between owners and fans.

Over 1,100 verified signatures had been added to the letter by 11am on Thursday morning, less than 24 hours since the letter went online.

Need support

Adam accepts there is anger among the fanbase but says the players need support now more than ever.

Speaking to the Sun, he said: “This is not a plea but we need your support and we need your help.

“At this moment, whatever fury you have with the board and club…these letters have to come out.

“John will look at it and respond in the way that he thinks but as a group of players, we need your help and support.

“We are bottom of the league but we have a chance of staying up.

‘Don’t vent to players’

“We’ve got two big games coming up after the international break and we need help.

“We might be struggling and be low in confidence but hopefully they can turn out in numbers.

“There was the disappointment against Rangers in the cup with the ticket pricing and just 1,000 supporters.

“But if we can get those supporters behind us then it will definitely help the players going forward.

“If they have problems then don’t vent it to the players.

“Support the players and back them because they will relish it.”