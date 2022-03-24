Eddie Mair retirement: Dundee-born broadcaster leaving the airwaves after 40 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee-born broadcaster Eddie Mair has announced his retirement.

The legendary radio presenter had his first taste of broadcasting on the public address system in his former school, Whitfield High School, now Braeview Academy.

He turned down a university place for his first job at Radio Tay.

Mair went on to work at the BBC for more than 30 years, before joining LBC in 2018 to host the weekday drivetime programme.

Dundee-born presenter steps down

The 56-year-old will step down from his position in August this year, four years after joining LBC.

Mair’s 2013 interview with Boris Johnson on the Andrew Marr Show has become iconic, after he branded the future prime minister a “nasty piece of work”.

He interrogated the Conservative politician about several claims made against him, including an allegation that he was sacked from the Times newspaper for making up a quote.

Announcing his plans to step down, Mair said: “My only regret about LBC is not joining sooner. I’m having a ball and all things being equal would probably carry on forever.

“They love radio at Global and support it. But the one thing I don’t have on my side is time.

“Like many others, during Covid I had a rethink about life and in the summer of 2020 told my bosses and close friends and colleagues about my plans to leave.

‘One of the finest broadcasters of our time’

“I’ve been at this for 40 years and I want to have a little time for me before I croak. So I will carry on as a devoted LBC listener but pass things on to someone new and I wish them all the best.”

Tom Heal, managing editor of LBC, has praised Mair as “one of the finest broadcasters of our time”.

He added: “During his four years hosting drivetime, he has built an incredibly powerful connection with our audience, blending razor-sharp journalism with his trademark wit and warmth.

“While the whole LBC team will miss Eddie hugely, we have loved working with him and wish him all the very best for his retirement.”

ITV News and Loose Women presenter Charlene White tweeted, saying: “One of my favourite radio broadcasters… your voice will be missed.”

One of my favourite radio broadcasters… your voice will be missed @eddiemair ❤️ https://t.co/rjFmSz0SIw — Charlene White (@CharleneWhite) March 24, 2022

BBC reporter Lyse Doucet, currently reporting from Ukraine, wrote: “No need to apologise Eddie… your voice will be missed.”

And journalist Joe Lynam tweeted: “I worked with @eddiemair on Newsnight a decade ago and I simply never knew whether he was being serious or outrageously sarcastic.

“It made for interesting editorial meetings. Best of luck doing something [very] different Eddie. You’re one of a kind (in a non sarcastic way).”