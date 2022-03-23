Dundee fans send open letter to owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms in bid to combat ‘growing unrest’ at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An “extremely concerned” group of fans have sent an open letter to Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms over the club’s current situation.

Notable journalist Patrick Barclay, as well as the creators of the 1893 Foundation, Ross Day and Scott Roberts, are among 10 supporters who have put their name to the letter, which sets out three principles to combat the “level of disenchantment” felt by the club’s supporters.

The number of fellow fans adding their names has been growing rapidly after it was posted online at lunchtime.

The Dark Blues are currently four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership and are facing the prospect of a return to the Championship next season.

Rangers crowd

The recent Scottish Cup quarter-final at home to Rangers saw only around 1,000 home fans turn up.

And that was “an accurate reflection of the discontent felt by supporters” according to the open letter.

Amid criticism for the way the club is run, there is acknowledgement for the stability provided by Football Partners Scotland (FPS) since they acquired the club.

There is also a stressed willingness to work with FPS to “rebuild a relationship that has soured over the years” and a clear backing of the team on the park and manager Mark McGhee.

What does the letter say?

The correspondence reads: “Dear John and Tim,

“We are a group of Dundee supporters extremely concerned about the current state of our club and write to ask that you consider making changes to the way it is run to prevent the growing unrest among fans from turning into a threat to its very future.

“The recent Scottish Cup tie against Rangers was one of the lowest points in the club’s history. To attract little over 1000 fans for a home quarter final was an embarrassment but it was also an accurate reflection of the discontent felt by supporters. These fans have faithfully followed Dundee for decades but now feel completely disconnected from the club.

“Leaving aside matters on the field, the decision to not push Rangers to reduce the ticket price from £30, or to publicly address this at a time when many are struggling with a cost of living squeeze, was widely perceived to be the act of a board completely detached from the reality of life for the average man or woman in the street.

“That attendance, and the growing gaps in the stand at matches as this season has progressed, should also act as a warning about potentially disastrous season ticket sales for next term. Fans are voting with their feet and the risks of this apathy spreading further are existential.

‘Three simple principles’

“Despite this, we don’t believe the club board appreciate just how deep the level of disenchantment goes. In order to stop the bleeding, we call on you to commit to a programme of reform based on three simple principles:

“Representation: FPS was originally pitched as a partnership between fans’ groups, local directors and investors. We urge you to reinstate fan representation to the boardroom as soon as possible. Which group or groups this representation comes from is less important than ensuring that the concerns of supporters can be aired at board level.

“Expertise: All organisations benefit from a diversity of opinions and ideas but the club’s decision-making base has narrowed significantly in recent years. Within the Dundee fanbase and local community there exists a great deal of expertise in areas such as commercialisation, communications, and marketing. We urge you to take advantage of these skill sets and contacts by appointing independent directors capable of developing strategy in these areas.

“Accountability: “Dundee shareholders were persuaded to give up the club’s AGM by a previous board on the basis that regular Q&A events would take place. That regime, and subsequent boards, stuck by that pledge and faced fans no matter how bad the situation facing the club was. We call on you to reinstate the shareholders’ AGM, at a minimum, as a way of demonstrating your willingness to be held accountable for the decisions you make.

‘Something has gone badly wrong’

“We recognise the difficulties associated with running a football club, the financial commitment that FPS has made to Dundee, and that everything you have done is in what you believe to be the best interests of the club. We also recognise that FPS have provided several years of stability, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic that threatened our survival. However, something has clearly gone badly wrong, and the cumulative effects of footballing and business decisions taken over several years are now being felt.

“We will be opening up this letter to our fellow fans and asking them to back calls for increased representation, expertise and accountability. We believe this offers a way for you, the club owners, to begin rebuilding a relationship that has soured over the years and to turn this present crisis into an opportunity to engage with those with the best interests of the club at heart. We would also welcome the opportunity to discuss these aims, and the situation facing the club generally, at a time that suits both of you.

“Finally, we would like to wish Mark McGhee and the players all the best in the remaining seven league games of the season. Whatever our issues with those running the club are, any team that runs out wearing the Dundee badge on their chest will always have our unconditional backing.

“Yours sincerely,

Patrick Barclay

Michael Colgan

Barry Davidson

Ross Day

Michael Garty

Grant Hill

Paul Hocking

Cllr George McIrvine

Ryan Norrie

Scott Roberts”