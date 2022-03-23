Drug dealer jailed after Fife operation busted in multiple raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Drug dealer jailed after Fife operation busted in multiple raids

By Ross Gardiner
March 23 2022, 1.30pm Updated: March 23 2022, 3.00pm
Cannabis stuff
Smith was selling grammes of cannabis at a time.

A serial drug dealer peddling grammes of cannabis in Fife to fuel his own addiction has been jailed for more than a year and a half.

Callum Smith admitted being concerned in supplying the Class B drug for almost a year.

Between October 2020 and August 2021, the 25-year-old sold drugs in Cluny Road and Gow Crescent in Kirkcaldy, Durris Drive in Glenrothes and Leslie’s High Street.

He had a special deal for bulk buys.

The HMP Perth inmate had been out on bail at the time.

Multiple raids and searches

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard police first pulled over a car in which Smith was a passenger because it had a broken light as it was travelling on the B922 near Cluny just before midnight on October 20, 2020.

Officers smelled cannabis and found a phone, in parts, inside the Volkswagen Jetta.

None of the occupants accepted the phone belonged to them.

On it, police found messages indicative of selling cannabis in six-gramme deals for £50.

On another day later that month, police raided a property in Durris Drive and found Smith and multiple mobile phones within, along with a small bag of cannabis.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

In the same month, police pulled over the same Volkswagen Jetta on Gow Crescent and found Smith inside with a small bag containing a gramme of cannabis.

Officers executed a second search warrant on August 9 last year at a property in Leslie High Street.

They found cash, green herbal matter, bags, scales and a mobile and SIM card which showed more messages indicative of dealing drugs.

During this raid, 71 grammes of cannabis was seized, valued at £710.

County lines dealer

Smith’s solicitor Eilidh Grant said her client moved to Scotland in 2020 after serving a 33-month sentence for dealing drugs in Wales.

He was jailed in 2018 after police raided a hotel room in Aberystwyth and found 101 grammes of ecstasy and more than £2,300 in cash.

He had been sent to the area with a teenager to sell drugs on behalf of a Bristol gang.

Ms Grant said: “He came to Scotland for a fresh start.

“Mr Smith is responsible for the supply of cannabis.

“He struggled with a heroin problem.

“He became involved to fund his spiralling problem.

“He became more addicted to cannabis.

“He mainly sold grammes for £10 or six grammes for £50.”

Imprisoned

Ms Grant said: “He’s particularly ashamed and frustrated.

“Whilst he’s been in custody, he tells me he’s been free from drugs for four or five months.

“He does have experience of serving. This period on remand has been slightly harder for him.

“He’s aware that he will receive a custodial sentence.

“It would be my submission that he is still young and he still has the opportunity and ability to make amends.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane jailed Smith for 21 months.

