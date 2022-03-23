Drug dealer jailed after Fife operation busted in multiple raids

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A serial drug dealer peddling grammes of cannabis in Fife to fuel his own addiction has been jailed for more than a year and a half.

Callum Smith admitted being concerned in supplying the Class B drug for almost a year.

Between October 2020 and August 2021, the 25-year-old sold drugs in Cluny Road and Gow Crescent in Kirkcaldy, Durris Drive in Glenrothes and Leslie’s High Street.

He had a special deal for bulk buys.

The HMP Perth inmate had been out on bail at the time.

Multiple raids and searches

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard police first pulled over a car in which Smith was a passenger because it had a broken light as it was travelling on the B922 near Cluny just before midnight on October 20, 2020.

Officers smelled cannabis and found a phone, in parts, inside the Volkswagen Jetta.

None of the occupants accepted the phone belonged to them.

On it, police found messages indicative of selling cannabis in six-gramme deals for £50.

On another day later that month, police raided a property in Durris Drive and found Smith and multiple mobile phones within, along with a small bag of cannabis.

In the same month, police pulled over the same Volkswagen Jetta on Gow Crescent and found Smith inside with a small bag containing a gramme of cannabis.

Officers executed a second search warrant on August 9 last year at a property in Leslie High Street.

They found cash, green herbal matter, bags, scales and a mobile and SIM card which showed more messages indicative of dealing drugs.

During this raid, 71 grammes of cannabis was seized, valued at £710.

County lines dealer

Smith’s solicitor Eilidh Grant said her client moved to Scotland in 2020 after serving a 33-month sentence for dealing drugs in Wales.

He was jailed in 2018 after police raided a hotel room in Aberystwyth and found 101 grammes of ecstasy and more than £2,300 in cash.

He had been sent to the area with a teenager to sell drugs on behalf of a Bristol gang.

Ms Grant said: “He came to Scotland for a fresh start.

“Mr Smith is responsible for the supply of cannabis.

“He struggled with a heroin problem.

“He became involved to fund his spiralling problem.

“He became more addicted to cannabis.

“He mainly sold grammes for £10 or six grammes for £50.”

Imprisoned

Ms Grant said: “He’s particularly ashamed and frustrated.

“Whilst he’s been in custody, he tells me he’s been free from drugs for four or five months.

“He does have experience of serving. This period on remand has been slightly harder for him.

“He’s aware that he will receive a custodial sentence.

“It would be my submission that he is still young and he still has the opportunity and ability to make amends.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane jailed Smith for 21 months.