Dundee woman says football helped her recover from husband’s death ahead of Street Soccer Nations Cup

A Dundee woman has told how football helped her recover from her husband’s death ahead of the first ever Street Soccer Nations Cup.

Eilidh Anderson, from Clepington Road, has been selected to compete in the tournament as part of the Street Soccer Scotland women’s team.

She will play her first match in the international competition outside the Caird Hall this weekend – only a year after getting into organised football.

The 44-year-old joined up with Street Soccer last September in an effort to socialise more as she recovered from her husband’s death.

Woman got into football after husband’s death

She said: “I lost my husband five years ago.

“We had been together for 20 years, so I’ve had to rebuild my life again.

“It was lung cancer, we got the diagnosis and then it wasn’t even three months before he died.

“It took me a couple of years to get back into doing things. I wasn’t going out at all, just isolating myself from everyone and staying at home.”

After hearing about Street Soccer from a friend, Eilidh decided to attend a session at the Change Centre in Lochee.

She had played football casually before, but never suspected she would play in an international competition.

Street Soccer ‘like a family’

Both Scottish teams are made up of Street Soccer members, many of whom have struggled with addiction or their mental health.

Eilidh said: “It’s a safe way to get back into socialising with other people, to get back into doing things.

“I’m getting my life back together now. It’s really helpful for my mental health going there all the time.

“It has helped me to get back to engaging with other people, people who are like-minded and want to help and support each other.

“It’s like a family, and it means everything to be selected for the Scotland team.

“It’s a culmination of all the hard work I’ve done.

“If you look at my life now, it’s night and day.”

Dundee to host first ever Street Soccer Nations Cup

The Scottish sides will compete against Sweden, England, France, Afghanistan, the Ivory Coast, Wales and the Republic of Ireland in a five-aside tournament this weekend.

The competition is to be held in City Square from Friday to Sunday, with free admission for anyone who wants to watch.

Andy Fyffe, from Stobswell, will be captaining the men’s team throughout the tournament.

The 46-year-old said: “It’s brilliant, but a bit daunting too.

“It is still a dream come true, captaining your country in a football tournament.

“I’ve not really told many people yet, I’ve just been keeping myself to myself.

“I’m a bit nervous, being the home team and being from Dundee, but I’ll just need to get it out the way.

“You forget it all when you’re on the pitch.”

David Duke, founder and CEO of Street Soccer Scotland, said “We are delighted and also grateful that Dundee City will host our first ever Nations Cup as we invite our friends and colleagues from various projects around the world.

“The Street Soccer Nations Cup will be more than a football event.

“It is an opportunity for players to represent their country and have a life changing experience.”