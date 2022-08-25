What are the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

What are the signs and symptoms of cervical cancer?

By Saskia Harper
August 25 2022, 1.13pm
It's important to get any symptoms of cervical cancer checked by a GP.
It's important to get any symptoms of cervical cancer checked by a GP.

Around six women in Scotland are diagnosed with cervical cancer every week.

It is the most common cancer in Scottish women aged between 25 and 35.

But what causes cervical cancer? What are the signs and symptoms to look out for? And what treatment is available?

We’re answering all your questions.

What causes cervical cancer?

In 99% of cases, cervical cancer is caused by human papillomavirus (HPV).

There are more than 100 types of HPV and usually they don’t cause any symptoms.

HPV is passed on through sexual contact with an infected person.

Human papilloma virus (HPV) causes 99% of cervical cancer cases.

Most people who have it do not realise and don’t have any problems.

According to the NHS, the virus is very common and most people will get some type of HPV in their life.

You can get HPV from:

  • any skin-to-skin contact of the genital area
  • vaginal, anal or oral sex
  • sharing sex toys.

‘High-risk’ HPV types can develop into cancer. These include cervical, anal, penile, vulval, vaginal and some types of head and neck cancers.

This happens when HPV infections turn normal cells into abnormal cells — called precancerous cells.

A doctor preparing a smear test.

If you don’t remove these precancerous cells, they can keep growing and become cancer.

HPV is identified at a smear test or cervical screening, where samples of cells are taken from the cervix.

A HPV vaccine is also offered to all S1 pupils, to help prevent against cancers caused by HPV.

While not 100% guaranteed to prevent HPV, the best ways to do so are to get the vaccine, which could be available to you for a cost as an adult, and to use barrier methods of contraception.

What are the symptoms of cervical cancer?

The main symptoms of cervical cancer are:

  • vaginal bleeding that’s unusual for you – including bleeding during or after sex, between your periods or after the menopause, or having heavier periods than usual
  • changes to your vaginal discharge
  • pain during sex
  • pain in your lower back, between your hip bones, or in your lower tummy.

If you have another condition like fibroids or endometriosis, you may experience symptoms like these quite regularly.

However, it’s important to be checked by a GP if your symptoms change, get worse, or do not feel normal for you.

These symptoms are very common and can be caused by other conditions. But it’s important to get them checked by a GP.

This is because if they’re caused by cancer, finding it early means treatment is more likely to be successful.

The GP or nurse may refer you for more tests or to see a specialist in hospital if they think you have a condition that needs to be investigated.

How is cervical cancer treated?

If you have been diagnosed with cervical cancer, the treatment you have will depend on:

  • the size and type of cervical cancer you have
  • where the cancer is
  • if it has spread
  • your general health.

Surgery is the often the main treatment for cervical cancer, especially if the cancer is found early.

These surgeries can include ones to remove part of the cervix, the cervix and upper part of the vagina, or the cervix and womb (hysterectomy).

Cervical cancer is also treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and targeted medicines.

In some cases, it may not be possible to treat or cure the cancer. In this case, treatment provided will limit the cancer symptoms and help prolong life.

You would be referred to a palliative care team, who would help you come to terms with the difficult news and provide support to you and your loved ones.

Sophy Mitchell: ‘If you’re reading this, my amazing husband has announced my death’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Hospital and ambulance staff took part in the simulation.
Pictures: NHS Fife holds disaster drill at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy
0
Do you know whether you're infectious if you have Covid but no symptoms?
Covid Scotland: Key details on asymptomatic infections and those who are presymptomatic
0
Shopping basket with foods on receipt. Grocery expenses budget, inflation and consumerism concept. 3d illustration; Shutterstock ID 2144658119; purchase_order: ; job:
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
Post Thumbnail
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Strathmartine Hospital demolition Picture shows; strathmartine hospital demolition. dundee. Supplied by dct media Date; Unknown
Picture exclusive: We go on site with bulldozers at Strathmartine Hospital demolition
0
Dr Linda Morris posted information from a man's medical records on his Facebook page.
Fife sexual health doctor posted content from man's medical records on Facebook
2
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Experts lay out the law on recruitment process
4
Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
1
a baby, woman, and couple trying to sleep
SURVEY: How well do you sleep?
0
Evening telegraph/ Courier Broughty Ferry news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at Broughty Ferry, Molly & George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry, sunday 21st August.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 roll of honour
0

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0