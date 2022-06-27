‘Do not put off your smear test’: Cervical cancer led to Perth writer Katy’s hysterectomy at 35

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Do not put off your smear test’: Cervical cancer led to Perth writer Katy’s hysterectomy at 35

By Dawn Donaghey
June 27 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 27 2022, 8.05am
Post Thumbnail

When Katy Gordon from Perthshire attended her routine smear test during lockdown, she had no idea it would change her life.

Katy is one of a generation who remembers TV’s Jade Goody.

And how a campaign after Jade’s death in 2009, aged just 27, saw smear test attendance rates soar.

But smear test uptake in Scotland has declined recently.

So, after Katy’s cervical cancer diagnosis and difficult decision to have a hysterectomy at 35, she is passionate about encouraging others to take the tests.

Here she tells us:

  • The ‘symptoms’ before her diagnosis
  • How cancer, hysterectomy and ‘imposter syndrome’ affected her relationships
  • What to say to someone with cancer

    The ‘Jade Goody effect’ led to soaring bookings for smear tests in 2009. But uptake for cervical screening is falling across the UK.

Katy, who lives with her partner Douglas in Burrelton, says: “I got my normal smear test invitation in December 2020.

“Part of me was thinking ‘oh it’s a bit scary going into the surgery during a lockdown’.

“But I decided (thankfully now) to go ahead with it.

‘I didn’t think this would happen to me’

“A few weeks later I got a call asking me to go into Ninewells for a colposcopy (a test to take a closer look at the cervix).

“They put a dye on your cervix to show up cancerous or pre-cancerous cells. Apparently it lit up, so they knew something was wrong.“Later, they took biopsies and did a Lletz procedure (where they burn off some cervix cells to test them for cancer).

“People said to me ‘oh I had abnormal cells, it will all be fine’. So I thought OK, it doesn’t mean disaster necessarily.

“But I didn’t think this would ever happen to me.”

‘I was fine, no symptoms’

Stressful weeks of waiting for results followed for Katy, who works as a senior copywriter.

She was shocked when told it was cancer, as, other than erratic or painful periods, she didn’t have any signs: “I was completely fine, without symptoms.

Writer Katy Gordon.

“I was working from home and a nurse phoned. She said ‘there are signs of an invasion’.

“I said ‘are you telling me I have cancer?’. She said yes,” Katy says.

‘Would not having kids change things?’

“The hospital didn’t think the cancer had spread but were keen to move fast.

“Right from the start they were saying ‘how would you feel if you had to have a hysterectomy?’

“I was 35. I’ve no kids but always thought ‘if it happens, it happens’.

“I was three or four months into a new relationship and having to say to my partner, what happens if I can’t have kids with you, would that change anything?

Katy in hospital for one of many procedures after being diagnosed with cervical cancer following a smear test.

“He said there are other ways, adoption or whatever, if we want in the future.”

Between February and June 2021 Katy had three more procedures and was given the all clear in June 2021.

Waiting list for hysterectomy

“They said we’ll see you in six months. But waiting for that check-up I was so worried. I didn’t know if they were going to tell me the cancer had come back.

“So in December 2021 I asked to be put on the waiting list for the hysterectomy. I just couldn’t stand the stress of maybe being told they’d have to do it anyway.

Katy had a routine smear test which revealed she had cervical cancer.

Katy had a laparoscopic hysterectomy (womb and cervix removal) in March.

“It was robotic surgery and I was in for two days. I felt really good after it,” she says.

“Recovery time is shorter with the robotic surgery.

“But I hit the wall a few times in terms of my mental health, dealing with having cancer.

‘I’ve lost friends because I had cancer’

“I had Imposter Syndrome too. I felt like it was wrong for me to tell people I had cancer because I wasn’t sick, didn’t need chemo or lose my hair.

“My family were really supportive and most of my friends rallied, asking what I needed, how they could help etc.

“But I have lost friends because I had cancer.

“There were people who didn’t show up for me when I needed them. I realise I don’t need those people around.”

Katy joined Macmillan and Scottish Book Trust’s digital storytelling project, in which people affected by cancer tell their stories through video.

What to say to someone who has cancer

“Making the video made me recognise I’m not the same person after cancer.

“My priorities have changed. It’s changed how I treat people, how I see things.

“People feel they have to say something. But you don’t have to say anything.”

  • You don’t need to say ‘it’s going to be OK’: It’s fine to say ‘this sucks’!
  • Ask what the person prefers: Some want to talk, others want you to listen, or they may not want support and wish to carry on as usual.
  • Ask, don’t tell: Avoid ‘be positive’ and ‘be patient’. Instead, say what do you need? How can I help? What can I do?

“I’m doing stand-up in Edinburgh soon. I’ll be talking about my cancer then,” says Katy.

“But the main message from me is do not put off your smear test!

“There’s no way I could have known without it.

“It is uncomfortable but it can save your life. I was lucky.”

  • For more information on smear tests and cervical cancer click here.

What it’s like to get a smear test – and how it protects against cervical cancer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]