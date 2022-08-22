Scout report: Jamie Gullan and the important role he plays in Raith Rovers’ attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scout report: Jamie Gullan and the important role he plays in Raith Rovers’ attack

By Craig Cairns
August 22 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 22 2022, 7.52pm
Jamie Gullan
Jamie Gullan netted Raith's second goal versus Hamilton.

Dylan Easton may have been the standout in Raith Rovers’ win over Hamilton Accies on Saturday – but a closer look reveals another contender.

There was a lot to like about the performance at the Fountain of Youth Stadium – not least the first clean sheet for the new centre-back pairing.

Rovers also kept the ball well at times and coped with a first-half injury to captain Scott Brown.

They sit top of the table for average possession in the Scottish Championship so far, with this coming Saturday’s opponent Partick Thistle in second.

On top of that Raith have attempted and completed more passes than any other side in the division, are the most accurate crossers and have had the second most touches in the opposition box.

Ian Murray’s men have only scored four league goals so far – one more than bottom-of-the-table Arbroath – but boast the second best defensive record.

Two weeks ago Courier Sport argued that there were positive signs for Raith despite two defeats to start the campaign.

Gullan involved in all goals so far

One player who has been involved in all four goals so far is Jamie Gullan.

The former Hibs striker started the move that put the game beyond Accies at the weekend – winning the ball in his own half before finishing it.

Gullan’s goal:

His contribution for Raith’s opener was more subtle.

Gullan may not have touched the ball in the build-up but by challenging Accies left-back Matthew Shiels he made sure the defender didn’t get as much on it as he’d have liked.

The ball was then worked to Easton who finished after a bursting dribble into the box.

Easton’s goal:

The week before versus Morton the 23-year-old set up Aidan Connolly after collecting a knock-down and dribbling into the penalty area.

Connolly’s goal:

For the opener in that match Gullan collected the ball in the right channel after harrying a Morton defender, again outside the box.

He then linked with teammates to work a cross for Liam Dick’s header.

Dick’s goal:

Manager’s instructions

Gullan’s contribution to Rovers’ goals evidences the facilitator role he plays – dropping deep to link with teammates before heading for the box.

In fact, despite often being the focal point of the formation – a 4-1-3-2 or 4-3-3 – both Easton and Ethan Ross have had more touches in the opposition box than Gullan.

This is not something the Raith manager instructs him to do, as he explained to Courier Sport.

“The two things I ask him to do are: go and make sure the centre-halves know they’ve been in a game and don’t worry about scoring goals,” said Murray.

“If he’s got the work rate and he’s going to chase things down, we’ve got players around him who can score goals.

“We keep saying to him the goals will come. You get your rewards through hard work.

“It’s not always going to fall for him but as long as he runs the channels, he tries to win his headers, then I’m pleased.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Nolan opens up on move to Inter Milan academy and reveals Netflix-inspired Raith Rovers initiation song

Already a subscriber? Sign in

