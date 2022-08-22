Fife OAP made sexual remarks and showed female taxi driver his rifles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Fife OAP made sexual remarks and showed female taxi driver his rifles

By Ross Gardiner
August 22 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 22 2022, 4.21pm
Thomas McCabe.
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Monday court round-up — Drink-drive nurse and Co-op commotion
Kyle Leonard.
Caged Dundee sex fiend gets extra time for assault with sharpened toilet brush
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Neighbour-from-hell abused Alyth care home staff
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters
Connor Collins
Forfar thug who broke police officer's leg jailed after breaching order
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Overworked drink-driver caused head-on smash on M90 in Kinross-shire
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Drunken dad passed out in Fife playpark and left three-year-old daughter 'alone in the…
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Delivery driver banned from road after three-car smash in Perth
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kinross monster's sick taunt to Fife sex attack victim
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Friday court round-up — Red light blunder and up the bracket

More from The Courier

Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
Thomas McCabe pled guilty midway through his trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…