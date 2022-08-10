Why Raith Rovers can feel hard done by for failing to get off the mark in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why Raith Rovers can feel hard done by for failing to get off the mark in the Championship

By Craig Cairns
August 10 2022, 5.58pm
Ian Murray's Raith side have shown some positive signs.
Raith Rovers go into this weekend’s crunch Scottish Championship match pointless and goalless – though that fails to tell the whole story.

A difficult time recruiting players has led to not one, not two but three players making their debuts hours after signing.

In the cases of Ryan Nolan and Connor O’Riordan, it involved long journies from England.

It is hoped the brand-new central-defensive pairing will blossom, with Nolan expected to be the experienced head in the pairing at age 23.

Raith boss Ian Murray with central defender Connor O’Riordan.

Behind him and his 18-year-old partner is the veteran keeper Jamie MacDonald, while Ross Millen and Liam Dick add experience on either side.

Happy with defensive options

Ian Murray appears to be content with his backline for now and it is likely Dick and Scott Brown will provide cover until Tom Lang is back from injury.

The Raith boss said he is looking to add another striker and an out-and-out winger – in what has been a tough transfer window – and it no surprise why.

Rovers have failed to score but have an xG – which analyses how many goals a team should score based on the quality of their chances – of almost 3.

Keeping the ball is not an issue either.

The three players with the most passes in the Scottish Championship so far are Brown, Nolan and Dick. Millen is eighth.

Brown, along with Ethan Ross and Aidan Connolly are among the highest for passing accuracy.

Passing accuracy in Scottish Championship after two matches. Source: Wyscout.

Only Partick Thistle have had more average possession.

Getting ball into the box

On top of this, only Ayr United have taken more shots and crosses than Murray’s side – and Rovers have the highest crossing accuracy in the league.

Scottish Championship players’ crossing accuracy after two matches. Source: Wyscout.

They are also joint-second for touches in the opposition area, second to Morton.

All of which shows Raith are a side good in possession, creating opportunities.

At Cove they twice struck the woodwork, while Kyle Connell – the third debutant to be thrown in hours after signing – was clearly a little rusty for his chances.

There were also opportunities versus Dundee, not least when Jamie Gullan agonisingly missed Connolly’s cross.

Gullan’s chance:

 

Livi-lite?

Morton will provide stubborn opposition on Saturday. They have started both Championship matches in a 4-2-3-1 but switched a few times in the victory over Cove.

This included a move to a back three to protect their lead.

They will be comfortable letting Raith have the ball and absolutely love defending their penalty area.

Despite that, the above statistic about touches in the opposition area shows Morton’s ability to cause issues at the other end – and in Jai Quitongo they have a ball carrier.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie instructs his side.

Manager Dougie Imrie spent time as a coach at Livingston under David Martindale and his Morton side is clearly bears its influence.

Raith’s cutting edge – lacking so far – will be resolutely tested once again this weekend.

There are signs to suggest that things will come good for Rovers but there is only so long you can get away with creating and not scoring goals.

