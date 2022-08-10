Farmers hit by drought fear for crops

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Droughts and rising costs due to inflation will “force people out of farming”, and workers need to “talk to each other” if struggling, farmers have said.

British farmers have detailed the difficulties caused by drought, which has forced an earlier harvest and will, they say, leave them struggling to store and sell goods.

This comes as a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England is due to come into effect from today, with temperatures set to climb to 36C in some places.

Andrew Francis, from Breckland, Norfolk, who grows root vegetables and combinable crops, detailed the difficulties caused by early harvesting after the grain-growing season only had 35% of its long-term average rainfall.

He said it is a really difficult commercial environment to try and diversify in because farming profit margins have “eroded so much over the last few years”, leaving no “resilience funds” for a lot of farm owners.

He told the PA news agency: “I can understand why people would (leave farming), and I can understand there are a lot of barriers out there that make it difficult to look positively on the future.

“I think that is the problem, and that will force people out of farming.

“The reality is that in the high temperatures and the persistently dry conditions, we just haven’t been able to keep up with demand.”

Mr Francis urged farmers to “exhaust every avenue for help” and speak to “as many people as possible”, but he accepted some people have done so and will leave the industry regardless.

Hannah Buisman, from Welwyn, Hertfordshire, works alongside her family on their farm, where they have traditionally grown cereals, oats, wheat, barley and beans but have diversified by turning one of their 15-acre cereal fields into a vineyard, as vines thrive in hot, dry weather.

Ms Buisman told PA: “It has been a real challenge because you are very concerned for the health of your crops because of drought and also the safety of your crops due to the fear of fire.”

She urged people who are struggling to talk to others in other linked sectors, as well as reaching out to friends and family to seek support where needed..