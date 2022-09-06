Scout report: Connor McBride’s Raith Rovers debut and the promising signs at Blackburn Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scout report: Connor McBride’s Raith Rovers debut and the promising signs at Blackburn Rovers

By Craig Cairns
September 6 2022, 3.36pm Updated: September 6 2022, 6.22pm
Raith manager Ian Murray with new signing Connor McBride.
Raith manager Ian Murray with new signing Connor McBride. Photograph: Tony Fimister.

Coming off the bench for your debut to replace an injured teammate half an hour into the first half isn’t ideal.

Especially when the forward you are replacing is showing some form which he revealed was mainly down to a run of matches over preseason.

Jamie Gullan hurt his groin when almost curling in the opener in Saturday’s defeat to Inverness.

That meant a first appearance for Connor McBride after he signed for the club the day before.

Blackburn

The forward signed a two-year deal with Blackburn in September 2020 and was released ahead of last week’s transfer deadline.

He scored 12 goals and provided six assists in his debut season for the under-23s – part of the side that finished fourth in Premier League 2 won by Manchester City.

That earned him a place at the first-team preseason training camp, where he scored the winner in the opening friendly versus AFC Fylde.

Later he was an unused substitute for matches against Swansea and Hull.

Scottish beginnings and return

Before that McBride was on loan at Stenhousemuir – where he valued playing “men’s football” at 18 years old  – while he was a youth at Celtic.

The Glasgow club picked him up from Falkirk’s under-17s in 2018 and before that he had spells as a youth at the Forth Valley Football Academy and Stenhousemuir.

He played 15 times for Queen’s Park during a loan spell last season but failed to get a proper run of matches, making 10 of those appearances from the bench.

Connor McBride's appearances on loan at Queen's Park during 2021/22.
Connor McBride’s appearances on loan at Queen’s Park during 2021/22. Source: Transfermarkt.

Type of player

Blackburn under-23s used McBride predominantly as a central attacker, be it the focal point or off the front.

After signing on loan at Queen’s, he told QPTV: “I like to get on the ball in pockets of space and drive at defenders – get goals and set goals up. I’m quite creative as well.”

McBride didn’t get a consistent run of starts while there and was used in a variety of attacking positions, mostly on the left.

McBride's average heat map across his Scottish League 1 appearances during 2021/22.
McBride’s average heat map across his Scottish League 1 appearances during 2021/22. Source: Wyscout.

When he did start, the results were good – draws versus Falirk, East Fife and Cove and wins over Clyde and East Fife.

Around a month and a half after joining he came on with little over 10 minutes to go versus Alloa, his side 1-0 down.

For the injury-time equaliser he started the move with an interception before playing a one-two with the goalscorer.

Even if it took a world-class finish from Ronan Darcy to beat the keeper.

Connor McBride’s assist versus Alloa:

He followed up that a few weeks later by setting up the winner at home to Clyde with a less aesthetically pleasing assist.

McBride’s assist versus Clyde:

Raith debut

McBride was the man Murray turned to when Gullan was no longer able to continue on Saturday.

While he could have done better with the two chances he had – and may have had he had more match sharpness – the forward showed some promising touches.

McBride’s back-post chance:

The 21-year-old showed a willingness to get in behind the Caley defence but would also drop deep to link.

He is comfortable with the ball at his feet, rarely giving it away, and has great acceleration, with and without the ball.

Debuts which aren’t ideal have been a bit of a theme at Stark’s Park this season but it didn’t take long for Kevin Nolan and Connor O’Riordan to form a partnership.

McBride will be hoping to settle just as quickly.

