Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan explains ‘vital’ factor behind feeling the best he has ‘in a long, long time’

Jamie Gullan has been a near-ever-present in the Raith Rovers attack so far this season.

More crucially he played a huge part in the club’s preseason preparations, something he has missed out on the last few years.

The 23-year-old signed for Rovers on a permanent basis in January following three loan spells to the club.

🎄 1st December Name: Jamie Gullan 🔨 (@GullanJamie)

On Loan from: Hibs

Loan: 18/19, 19/20 & 20/21

Games: 50

Goals: 14 A real fan favourite in his three spells with Rovers, here is 'Hammer' picking up a brace in a 5-1 Fife Derby win!#RRFCAdvent pic.twitter.com/yngdzFssYO — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) December 1, 2021

Last season was curtailed due to injury but he returned in time for the new regime kicking off under Ian Murray.

Back then he described the tough sessions as “a shock to the system”.

“I’m feeling really good,” Gullan told Courier Sport ahead of Saturday’s Championship match versus Partick Thistle.

Full preseason

“Personally, I’m playing a lot of games, getting fitness up.

“I got proper match fitness during preseason – getting that under my belt has really helped. I’m feeling great physically.

“Back at Hibs, I was not really in the mix with it.

“When you’re not playing loads of minutes in preseason it’s tough to get going.”

“Playing a huge part in preseason this time was vital for me.

“Physically I feel the best that I have felt in a long, long time. That’s down to having a full preseason.”

On form

Gullan said he was pleased his side bounced back from two defeats to start the Scottish Championship campaign, but saw positive signs versus Dundee.

Not only does he feel in great shape, he has also contributed heavily to the team’s output over the last two wins – getting off the mark on the scoresheet as well.

“The gaffer has reiterated that it’s not all about goals and that you can contribute a lot more to the team without goals.

“I’m going into games now doing the best for the team, working hard up front and trying to get us up the pitch.

“I’m trying to link others into play – trying to be an all-round striker, not just focusing on goals. If the goals come, then brilliant.

“We’ve got a well-rounded team in terms of scoring goals and creating chances.”