Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan explains ‘vital’ factor behind feeling the best he has ‘in a long, long time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan explains ‘vital’ factor behind feeling the best he has ‘in a long, long time’

By Craig Cairns
August 26 2022, 4.22pm
Jamie Gullan in pleased with his recent form.
Jamie Gullan in pleased with his recent form.

Jamie Gullan has been a near-ever-present in the Raith Rovers attack so far this season.

More crucially he played a huge part in the club’s preseason preparations, something he has missed out on the last few years.

The 23-year-old signed for Rovers on a permanent basis in January following three loan spells to the club.

Last season was curtailed due to injury but he returned in time for the new regime kicking off under Ian Murray.

Back then he described the tough sessions as “a shock to the system”.

“I’m feeling really good,” Gullan told Courier Sport ahead of Saturday’s Championship match versus Partick Thistle.

Full preseason

“Personally, I’m playing a lot of games, getting fitness up.

“I got proper match fitness during preseason – getting that under my belt has really helped. I’m feeling great physically.

“Back at Hibs, I was not really in the mix with it.

“When you’re not playing loads of minutes in preseason it’s tough to get going.”

“Playing a huge part in preseason this time was vital for me.

“Physically I feel the best that I have felt in a long, long time. That’s down to having a full preseason.”

On form

Gullan said he was pleased his side bounced back from two defeats to start the Scottish Championship campaign, but saw positive signs versus Dundee.

Not only does he feel in great shape, he has also contributed heavily to the team’s output over the last two wins – getting off the mark on the scoresheet as well.

Jamie Gullan
Jamie Gullan has been involved in all four Rovers league goals so far this season.

“The gaffer has reiterated that it’s not all about goals and that you can contribute a lot more to the team without goals.

“I’m going into games now doing the best for the team, working hard up front and trying to get us up the pitch.

“I’m trying to link others into play – trying to be an all-round striker, not just focusing on goals. If the goals come, then brilliant.

“We’ve got a well-rounded team in terms of scoring goals and creating chances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Stewart Petrie.
Montrose recall Martin Rennie from Berwick loan as injury woes deepen
0
Ian and Dick Campbell have found Arbroath's start to the season 'frustrating'.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell shares ‘immense frustration’ over transfers as Lichties target up to…
0
James McPake is unbeaten in his first four league matches with Dunfermline.
Dunfermline boss James McPake explains why Airdrie's visit is the kind of game he…
Scott Brown was replaced in the first half versus Hamilton.
Ian Murray gives Scott Brown fitness update and is 'relaxed' about Raith Rovers squad…
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
Dunfermline have shown their dominance in the air this season.
Dunfermline v Airdrieonians: What are fellow table-toppers' strengths and where are they vulnerable?
0
Dario Zanatta has left Raith Rovers for Hamilton.
Dario Zanatta joins Hamilton from Raith Rovers for 'undisclosed fee'
0
Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu is settling into life in Arbroath.
Daniel Fosu recalls 'surreal' Didier Drogba encounter during Chelsea trial and why he feels…
0

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast