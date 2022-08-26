Montrose recall Martin Rennie from Berwick loan as injury woes deepen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have had to recall striker Martin Rennie from his loan spell after their injury crisis deepened.

The forward joined Lowland League side Berwick Rangers for a short stint earlier this month to help build up fitness after a season dogged by injuries.

However, Stewart Petrie has revealed he has had to bring the 28-year-old back to the club early.

Last week the Links Park side had six men out injured.

They will welcome Kelty Hearts on Saturday without two more players; Blair Lyons and Adam MacKinnon.

Injury troubles continue

Liam Callaghan, Terry Masson, Paul Watson, Aidan Quinn and loanee Adam Hutchinson will also be absent

The good news is that veteran winger Michael Gardyne could make a return after a couple of weeks out.

“I’d like to say it’s getting better but we’ve actually picked up two fresh injuries from last week,” the Mo boss told Courier Sport

“We are hoping Michael Gardyne will be back in the squad and we have recalled Martin Rennie from his loan early, just due to the lack of bodies.

“Martin will come in to the squad.

“Ross Sinclair picked up a wee niggle too, but we’re hoping he’ll be OK.

“Apart from that we are looking good. We will be at least six down again.”

Tough Kelty test

Despite a depleted squad, the Gable Endies go into the clash high in confidence after securing their first win of the season last weekend against Clyde.

Rory McAllister and Kerr Waddell found the net as they bagged a much-needed three points.

They face a Kelty side who themselves are looking for their first victory of the season.

The Fife side strolled to the League Two title last season but have found League One a tough nut to crack.

Petrie was an interested spectator at Station Park during the week when they faced Angus rivals Forfar in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

He believes Saturday’s opponents are unlucky to find themselves bottom of the league.

“We’ve had them watched three times this year and they could have won all three games,” Petrie said. “I went up to watch them on Tuesday at Forfar.

“They have some super players and played some really nice stuff.

“We are under no illusions, we played them twice last year and never managed to beat them.

“We know exactly how good they can be.

“I know Potts (John Potter) really well, he’s a good friend and I hope he’s a success there.

“I’m sure they will get their first win soon – we’re just looking to make sure it’s not on Saturday.”