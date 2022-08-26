Montrose recall Martin Rennie from Berwick loan as injury woes deepen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Montrose recall Martin Rennie from Berwick loan as injury woes deepen

By Scott Lorimer
August 26 2022, 5.00pm
Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie.

Montrose have had to recall striker Martin Rennie from his loan spell after their injury crisis deepened.

The forward joined Lowland League side Berwick Rangers for a short stint earlier this month to help build up fitness after a season dogged by injuries.

However, Stewart Petrie has revealed he has had to bring the 28-year-old back to the club early.

Last week the Links Park side had six men out injured.

They will welcome Kelty Hearts on Saturday without two more players; Blair Lyons and Adam MacKinnon.

Injury troubles continue

Liam Callaghan, Terry Masson, Paul Watson, Aidan Quinn and loanee Adam Hutchinson will also be absent

The good news is that veteran winger Michael Gardyne could make a return after a couple of weeks out.

Michael Gardyne could return for Montrose.
Michael Gardyne could return for Montrose.

“I’d like to say it’s getting better but we’ve actually picked up two fresh injuries from last week,” the Mo boss told Courier Sport

“We are hoping Michael Gardyne will be back in the squad and we have recalled Martin Rennie from his loan early, just due to the lack of bodies.

“Martin will come in to the squad.

“Ross Sinclair picked up a wee niggle too, but we’re hoping he’ll be OK.

“Apart from that we are looking good. We will be at least six down again.”

Tough Kelty test

Despite a depleted squad, the Gable Endies go into the clash high in confidence after securing their first win of the season last weekend against Clyde.

Rory McAllister and Kerr Waddell found the net as they bagged a much-needed three points.

They face a Kelty side who themselves are looking for their first victory of the season.

The Fife side strolled to the League Two title last season but have found League One a tough nut to crack.

Petrie was an interested spectator at Station Park during the week when they faced Angus rivals Forfar in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

He believes Saturday’s opponents are unlucky to find themselves bottom of the league.

“We’ve had them watched three times this year and they could have won all three games,” Petrie said. “I went up to watch them on Tuesday at Forfar.

Kelty boss John Potter
Kelty boss John Potter

“They have some super players and played some really nice stuff.

“We are under no illusions, we played them twice last year and never managed to beat them.

“We know exactly how good they can be.

“I know Potts (John Potter) really well, he’s a good friend and I hope he’s a success there.

“I’m sure they will get their first win soon – we’re just looking to make sure it’s not on Saturday.”

