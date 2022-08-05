Stewart Petrie eyes home improvement as injury-hit Montrose ready themselves for Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Stewart Petrie eyes home improvement as injury-hit Montrose ready themselves for Queen of the South

By Scott Lorimer
August 5 2022, 5.00pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie will have to shuffle his pack for the first home game of the season against Queen of the South.

The Gable Endies are down five players who were available for the opener against Falkirk last weekend.

The Angus side came away with a well-earned point against the Bairns but now face another tricky tie against the Doonhamers.

Montrose team news

Ross County loanee Matthew Right picked up an injury in training with the Staggies during the week and won’t make it this weekend.

Michael Gardyne is another player to have picked up a knock in training and won’t be available.

Kerr Waddell and Chris Johnston are another pair who are highly doubtful for the game with niggles.

Kerr Waddell will sit out the Queen of the South clash due to injury.
Kerr Waddell will sit out the Queen of the South clash due to injury.

The fifth player not available is striker Martin Rennie, who this week joined Lowland League side Berwick Rangers on a short-term loan.

His departure is to help him get back up to full-fitness after being dogged by injury and illness last season.

“We’re five players down from where we were last Saturday – but that’s football,” Petrie said.

“It’s not ideal but it gives other people a chance to come in and stake a claim for the jersey.

“Martin has been out for so long, this loan gives him a chance to go and play 90 minutes every week to top up his fitness.

“It helps Martin, it helps big Malcy (Stuart Malcolm) at Berwick. It’s good for everyone all round.”

One player who could play a part is Matty Allan who has returned from his brief spell with junior side Broughty Athletic.

“I think we’re down to four senior subs and some young ones,” Petrie said.

“He’s been out at Broughty Athletic, playing in all the games and is looking a lot stronger.

“We are looking forward to Matty coming back in and being involved.”

Another who will definitely play a part is on loan keeper Ross Sinclair. The Scotland under-21 keeper will retain his position in between the sticks with regular No.1 Aaron Lennox still recovering from a dislocated finger.

Must improve at Links Park

Meanwhile, Petrie is keen to put on a better showing at Links Park this campaign. Last time round, the Gable Endies won just six of their 18 home games, drawing nine.

The Montrose gaffer is determined to get off to a winning start against a tough Queens side tomorrow.

“Our home form last season wasn’t as quite as good as we’d have liked it to have been,” he said.

“That’s maybe down to teams coming setting up for just a point.

“We need to do a bit more and create more at home.

“We are under no illusions; we’re playing another full-time team and are one of the title favourites.”

Montrose boss shares delight over signings but hints that summer business could be complete

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]