Stewart Petrie eyes home improvement as injury-hit Montrose ready themselves for Queen of the South

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie will have to shuffle his pack for the first home game of the season against Queen of the South.

The Gable Endies are down five players who were available for the opener against Falkirk last weekend.

The Angus side came away with a well-earned point against the Bairns but now face another tricky tie against the Doonhamers.

Montrose team news

Ross County loanee Matthew Right picked up an injury in training with the Staggies during the week and won’t make it this weekend.

Michael Gardyne is another player to have picked up a knock in training and won’t be available.

Kerr Waddell and Chris Johnston are another pair who are highly doubtful for the game with niggles.

The fifth player not available is striker Martin Rennie, who this week joined Lowland League side Berwick Rangers on a short-term loan.

His departure is to help him get back up to full-fitness after being dogged by injury and illness last season.

“We’re five players down from where we were last Saturday – but that’s football,” Petrie said.

“It’s not ideal but it gives other people a chance to come in and stake a claim for the jersey.

“Martin has been out for so long, this loan gives him a chance to go and play 90 minutes every week to top up his fitness.

“It helps Martin, it helps big Malcy (Stuart Malcolm) at Berwick. It’s good for everyone all round.”

RENNIE HEADS OUT ON LOAN Montrose FC have agreed terms for striker Martin Rennie to join Lowland League outfit Berwick Rangers on loan. pic.twitter.com/Ot2JOKgAIG — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) August 2, 2022

One player who could play a part is Matty Allan who has returned from his brief spell with junior side Broughty Athletic.

“I think we’re down to four senior subs and some young ones,” Petrie said.

“He’s been out at Broughty Athletic, playing in all the games and is looking a lot stronger.

“We are looking forward to Matty coming back in and being involved.”

Another who will definitely play a part is on loan keeper Ross Sinclair. The Scotland under-21 keeper will retain his position in between the sticks with regular No.1 Aaron Lennox still recovering from a dislocated finger.

Must improve at Links Park

Meanwhile, Petrie is keen to put on a better showing at Links Park this campaign. Last time round, the Gable Endies won just six of their 18 home games, drawing nine.

The Montrose gaffer is determined to get off to a winning start against a tough Queens side tomorrow.

“Our home form last season wasn’t as quite as good as we’d have liked it to have been,” he said.

“That’s maybe down to teams coming setting up for just a point.

“We need to do a bit more and create more at home.

“We are under no illusions; we’re playing another full-time team and are one of the title favourites.”