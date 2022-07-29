Montrose boss shares delight over signings but hints that summer business could be complete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Montrose boss shares delight over signings but hints that summer business could be complete

By Scott Lorimer
July 29 2022, 5.00pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has spoken of his delight at securing the services of four new players ahead of their League One kick off.

The Gable Endies face the toughest of tests as they being their season with an away trip to Falkirk.

But they will travel to the title favourites buoyed by the signings of Rory McAllister, Matthew Right, Adam Mackinnon and Ross Sinclair.

Petrie feels the new additions will perfectly compliment the strong foundations he has already laid.

New signings compliment strong Montrose squad

“I’m excited about the four of them coming in,” he told Courier Sport.

“They add to what we felt was a really good squad, which got us into the play-off spots the last four years and won us a title, so there wasn’t a lot needed to add to it.

Montrose new signing Rory McAllister
Montrose new signing Rory McAllister

“We are over the moon to secure somebody of Rory’s quality. He’s the kind of player we have been chasing for a number of years.

“It’s a massive coup for Montrose and it’s a credit to the chairman and board of directors for making it happen.

“We have been patient and chased Ross all summer. We’ve been in dialogue with Callum [Davidson] the whole time and we’re grateful to St Johnstone for making it happen.

Matthew Right and Adam Mackinnon have joined Montrose on loan.
Matthew Right and Adam Mackinnon have joined Montrose on loan.

“We needed to keeper and I guess it all fell in place. On the back of Aaron dislocating his finger last Saturday it was paramount we got someone in.

“I spoke to Malky [Mackay] and he can’t speak highly enough of Matthew and Adam at Ross County.

“They’ve both got new contracts there so he sees a bright future ahead of them.”

Team news ahead of Falkirk

The quadruple signing on Wednesday looks to be the only business carried out by Petrie this window.

However, there are two loan opportunities still available to him should any injuries crop up between now and the closing of the window.

“I think that will be us,” Petrie revealed. “We have space another couple of loans.

“That takes the squad to 20 outfield players, once Matty Allan returns from his brief loan spell [at Broughty Athletic].

“We have bodies now that we have been short of in the Premier Sports Cup.”

Montrose head to face the Bairns with almost a full squad of players.

Keeper Aaron Lennox misses out due to injury, while Allan completes his short loan stint in the juniors to build back up his fitness.

Veteran midfielder Paul Watson faces a late fitness check, while winger Michael Gardyne is back and available for selection.

Cove Rangers holiday dispute sparked Rory McAllister transfer to Montrose

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]