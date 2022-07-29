Montrose boss shares delight over signings but hints that summer business could be complete

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has spoken of his delight at securing the services of four new players ahead of their League One kick off.

The Gable Endies face the toughest of tests as they being their season with an away trip to Falkirk.

But they will travel to the title favourites buoyed by the signings of Rory McAllister, Matthew Right, Adam Mackinnon and Ross Sinclair.

Petrie feels the new additions will perfectly compliment the strong foundations he has already laid.

New signings compliment strong Montrose squad

“I’m excited about the four of them coming in,” he told Courier Sport.

“They add to what we felt was a really good squad, which got us into the play-off spots the last four years and won us a title, so there wasn’t a lot needed to add to it.

“We are over the moon to secure somebody of Rory’s quality. He’s the kind of player we have been chasing for a number of years.

“It’s a massive coup for Montrose and it’s a credit to the chairman and board of directors for making it happen.

“We have been patient and chased Ross all summer. We’ve been in dialogue with Callum [Davidson] the whole time and we’re grateful to St Johnstone for making it happen.

“We needed to keeper and I guess it all fell in place. On the back of Aaron dislocating his finger last Saturday it was paramount we got someone in.

“I spoke to Malky [Mackay] and he can’t speak highly enough of Matthew and Adam at Ross County.

“They’ve both got new contracts there so he sees a bright future ahead of them.”

Team news ahead of Falkirk

The quadruple signing on Wednesday looks to be the only business carried out by Petrie this window.

However, there are two loan opportunities still available to him should any injuries crop up between now and the closing of the window.

“I think that will be us,” Petrie revealed. “We have space another couple of loans.

“That takes the squad to 20 outfield players, once Matty Allan returns from his brief loan spell [at Broughty Athletic].

“We have bodies now that we have been short of in the Premier Sports Cup.”

Montrose head to face the Bairns with almost a full squad of players.

Keeper Aaron Lennox misses out due to injury, while Allan completes his short loan stint in the juniors to build back up his fitness.

Veteran midfielder Paul Watson faces a late fitness check, while winger Michael Gardyne is back and available for selection.