Arbroath looking to repeat Championship heroics and pick up where they left off insists Jason Thomson

By Scott Lorimer
July 29 2022, 5.22pm
Arbroath defender Jason Thomson.
Arbroath defender Jason Thomson.

Arbroath right back Jason Thomson is eyeing another successful season in the Championship as he looks to help his side finish at the top end of the table.

The 35-year-old is entering his fifth season with the Lichties having seen the side go from strength to strength.

The veteran defender lifted the League One title with the Gayfield side in 2019 and came so close to another league winners’ medal last season with the Angus side being the surprise package.

Jason Thomson was part of Arbroath's League One-winning side.
Jason Thomson was part of Arbroath’s League One-winning side.

Now he’s looking for a repeat of the previous campaign.

While boss Dick Campbell and his brother Ian are keen to not look too far ahead, maintaining that their sole focus is to stay in the league, Thomson is hungry for more after last season’s exploits.

Pick up where Arbroath left off

He hopes to get off to the perfect start when they travel to Ayr United on Saturday.

“Going into Saturday we are looking to pick up where we left off last season,” he said.

“We had a really good season. It ended with disappointment as we were pushing for promotion.

“But if you reflect back on us finishing second in the league and just missing out via the play offs we just want to try and replicate that.

“It’s easier said than done and it’s a tough task down at Ayr, you’ll never get an easy game down there.

“It’s one we are looking forward to and we’re full of confidence.”

‘Full of confidence’

The Lichties are right to be brimming with confidence after an impressive start to the campaign in the Premier Sports Cup.

Arbroath breezed through the Premier Sports Cup group stage with maximum points, scoring 10 goals and conceded just the one.

The Campbell brothers were treating the cup as part of their preseason preparations to build up fitness in the squad.

Thomson believes the cup games have been beneficial all round.

Jason Thomson in action last season.
Jason Thomson in action last season.

“The gaffer maybe over eggs it – if we finished bottom of the group, I don’t think it would all be about fitness.

“It’s about combining both.

“Every team Is the same and we’re just getting back to it, with a couple of friendlies before the cup.

“It has been great finishing top of the group winning four games on the bounce. It gives us great confidence going into the first league game.”

Arbroath aim to complete signing ahead of Ayr United trip as Dick Campbell relishes 'exciting' season ahead

