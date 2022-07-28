Montrose sign highly-rated Ross County duo on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have announced their second and third signings of the summer in Ross County teen duo Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon.

The pair, both 19, will spend the season on loan with the League One side.

Wright, a striker, spent the first half of last season on loan with Highland League outfit Brorar Rangers, bagging 17 goals in 18 appearances.

He then made a couple of appearances for the Staggies in the Premiership on his return in January.

Most notably, he grabbed an equaliser against Rangers at the end of their enthralling 3-3 draw in Dingwall.

Mackinnon, a central midfielder, also spent the first part of the last campaign on loan at Brora.

There he made 12 appearances, netting the one goal.

He also made a couple of appearances under Malky Mackay at the tail end of last season.

Moves best for development

On their moves to Links Park, Mackay said: “This is the next step in the development of both Adam and Matthew.

“It is vitally important that we have a pathway for our talented young players to eventually pull on the Staggies jersey.

“Partner clubs are key to the development of our players and the Highland League & SPFL divisions are a great test for them.

“I would like to thank Stewart Petrie and the staff at Montrose for their professionalism in this process and look forward to watching both players test themselves in League One.”

The pair join veteran striker Rory McAllister as the new additions to Stewart Petrie’s squad.