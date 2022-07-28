Montrose confirm signing of Rory McAllister from Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose have confirmed the signing of Rory McAllister from Cove Rangers.

The veteran striker has penned a two-year deal with the Gable Endies after they won the race for his signature.

McAllister becomes Stewart Petrie’s first summer signing and marks a statement of intent from the Angus side as they look to battle for a promotion place in a tough League One.

The former Peterhead, Brechin and Inverness striker looks set to make his debut when his new side travels to Falkirk on Saturday.

A host of clubs expressed their interest in the forward after he was placed on the transfer list by Cove on Sunday.

In a statement, the Aberdeen side claimed the 35-year-old was “unable to give Cove the commitment required to play at Championship level.”

Angus rivals Brechin City had an offer accepted for the striker but he is understood to have preferred to stay in League One.

McAllister was Cove’s second top scorer in their title-winning season with 16 goals in 32 appearances.

The Gable Endies new man will be a familiar face having netted twice against them last campaign.