Cove Rangers holiday dispute sparked Rory McAllister transfer to Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rory McAllister’s move to Montrose was sparked by an unapproved holiday request at Cove Rangers, it has been revealed.

The sharpshooter was unveiled by the Links Park side on Thursday, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

McAllister scored 31 goals in 79 appearances for Cove since joining the club from Peterhead in January 2020.

However, the 35-year-old was left on the bench for the newly-promoted Championship side’s Premier Sports Cup fixtures, making just three appearances as a substitute.

Tried to ‘compromise’ over holiday

The Aberdeen-based side placed the veteran striker on the transfer list on Sunday, citing he was “unable to give Cove the commitment required to play at Championship level.”

It has now been revealed the issue involved a dispute over a holiday request, according to the Press & Journal.

“I had a holiday booked in September with the family because I wasn’t able to get away before this because of work commitments,” McAllister told the paper.

“I offered to fly home early from the holiday and not miss the game but that wasn’t good enough.

“I tried to compromise. I also wasn’t playing and I don’t know if that was a reason.

“It just didn’t work out but I’m looking forward to the new challenge.

“I had a few offers but Montrose felt like a no-brainer.

Cove boss Jim McIntyre added: “We wish him well.

“Rory intimated that he wanted to go on holiday and the holiday was already booked but we can’t have players going on holiday during the season.”