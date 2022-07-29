COURIER OPINION: AMTE’s new battery factory will benefit Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The renaissance of the former Michelin Dundee site continues apace.

AMTE Power’s decision to build its first megafactory at the site marks another welcome step forward in the remarkable story of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

The creation of MSIP has turned a negative into a positive.

It has ensured a vacant former factory site has not become another dilapidated and dangerous wasteground.

Instead it is emerging as a key economic driver for the city.

One that is encouraging boundaries to be pushed in terms of technology and innovation.

This is exactly the type of activity that draws interest and inward investment.

AMTE’s new battery factory – and the 200 jobs it promises – will not suddenly appear out of thin air tomorrow.

Great to see Dundee selected as the new site for @AMTEPower's new MegaFactory. A jobs boost for the local economy and a further step on the way to rolling out more #ElectricVehicles and a cleaner future 👏⚡️🚘https://t.co/Efuv4TR1qO — Philip Grant (@LBGAmbScotland) July 28, 2022

But the fact it is on the horizon at all is testament to the tireless work that has gone into creating a new future for Michelin and building out opportunities for the next generation of workers in the city.

Credit where credit is due.