COURIER OPINION: AMTE’s new battery factory will benefit Dundee

By The Courier
July 29 2022, 10.56am
AMTE megafactory Dundee. Artist impression. Photo: AMTE
AMTE megafactory Dundee. Artist impression. Photo: AMTE

The renaissance of the former Michelin Dundee site continues apace.

AMTE Power’s decision to build its first megafactory at the site marks another welcome step forward in the remarkable story of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

The creation of MSIP has turned a negative into a positive.

It has ensured a vacant former factory site has not become another dilapidated and dangerous wasteground.

Michelin staff leaving the site after the closure was announced in 2018. Photo: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

Instead it is emerging as a key economic driver for the city.

One that is encouraging boundaries to be pushed in terms of technology and innovation.

This is exactly the type of activity that draws interest and inward investment.

AMTE’s new battery factory – and the 200 jobs it promises – will not suddenly appear out of thin air tomorrow.

But the fact it is on the horizon at all is testament to the tireless work that has gone into creating a new future for Michelin and building out opportunities for the next generation of workers in the city.

Credit where credit is due.

