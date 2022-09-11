Ian Murray ‘won’t change’ gung-ho approach and reveals what Raith Rovers stars can learn from Billy McKay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jimmy Calderwood was famous – sometimes infamous – for withdrawing defenders for attacking substitutions in the closing stages

If the former Dunfermline, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock manager was trailing late in a game he would throw everything at it.

This is something that has been in evidence a few times during Ian Murray’s stint so far as Raith Rovers manager – and previously during his spell as Airdrie manager.

The Rovers boss tells Courier Sport that of course he’d rather not be in that position at all.

In the most recent defeat to Inverness, Murray was critical not only of his full-back who conceded the penalty for the opening goal but also of his forwards.

‘I won’t change’

He takes “full responsibility” for the late second goal, scored by Billy McKay.

It came after he’d replaced centre-half Ryan Nolan with forward Ethan Ross and right-back Ross Millen with midfielder Brad Spencer – who returned from long-term injury.

Murray makes no apology for this approach.

“Towards the end of games – I take full responsibility for the second goal,” he said.

“I won’t change that – it’s as simple as that.

“If I’m getting beat with 10-15 minutes to go,” adds Murray, ” I’m going for it. I know we can get hit on the counter.

“I’ve said it to players, that’s the way it is – 1-0 or 2-0, it doesn’t matter to me.

No apologies

“We don’t want to be in that position – but it is something I want our players to be able to handle.

“It’s slightly different if you are 1-0 down after 15 minutes – you don’t go gung ho at that stage.

“I hold my hands up for that but I don’t apologise because that’s the way we play.”

After what the manager labelled a “tough” transfer window he is short on attacking options to carry this – or his initial game plan – out as effectively as he would like.

He is “hopeful” of adding someone in the not-too-distant future.

This was exacerbated when Jamie Gullan – who started the match well – limped off in the first half.

Mix and match

The postponement of this weekend’s fixtures means that he will now have more chance of playing in Rovers’ next match.

Connor McBride, signed the day before, then made his debut – leaving the manager with even fewer options from the bench.

“Ultimately it’s normally defenders who come off for attacking players – our attacking options were limited on Saturday, so we had to mix and match a little bit” continued Murray.

“The second goal is actually our mistake, it’s not because of the formation – it was poor play from us that caused the goal – and we’ve left ourselves exposed at the back.

“Against good teams and experienced players it will happen, but it’s the way we play and it’s the way we’ll go about it.

“If it’s 0-0 we’ll try and tweak it here and there a little bit, but certainly on Saturday when you’re 1-0 down at home with 5-10 minutes to go, you need to try to find a way of winning.”

Learning from opposition

Rather than highlighting the defensive failings of the second goal last weekend – scored by substitute Billy McKay – he wants his players to learn from the experienced striker’s movement.

Billy McKay’s goal:

“On Thursday, again, I showed the players the second goal,” adds the Raith manager.

“I showed them the positives that Inverness had, and it comes from experience: Billy McKay making the pitch big and on a counter-attack.

“Everybody wants to run down the middle but he peels away and he gets the ball and it’s a great finish.”