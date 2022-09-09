Ian Murray reveals Raith Rovers ‘working hard’ on new signing and warns of ‘foolishly’ writing off Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work is going on “behind the scenes” at Raith Rovers to bring a new signing to the club – but manager Ian Murray has urged patience.

The transfer window closed last week with Raith still a few bodies short of a full squad.

Domestic loans and free transfers are still available as Murray bids to add to his squad for the season ahead.

Murray said after last week’s defeat to Inverness match that it is “obvious” his team needs a new striker.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | 📽️ RaithTV captured the key moments from the cinch Championship match against Inverness CT.https://t.co/VYKckW0WqN pic.twitter.com/Hwm7e5BAhq — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) September 3, 2022

“We’ve only got until the end of this month but we’re working very hard behind the scenes on something,” he said.

It will take time

“But unfortunately it’s not going to be one that’s going to be an overnighter – or a two-dayer.

“We are hopefully – very, very hopeful – but that’s all we are.”

Murray was already short of options in attack before Jamie Gullan left the field injured last weekend.

He is one of three players set to be assessed ahead of Saturday’s match versus bottom-of-the-table Arbroath, should SPFL fixtures go ahead in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Writing off Arbroath ‘foolish’

The Rovers boss knows that despite their start to the season, they remain a threat.

“Write any team off at your peril, in any division,” said Murray.

“But write off Dick Campbell’s team and you’re exceptionally foolish.

“It’s not the start they wanted, but that’s not to say they’re a bad side, they’re a very, very decent side.

“So we expect a tough game up there.

“It will be a real physical battle but a game that we feel we can go and pick up three points in.”