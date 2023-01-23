Dundee response to St Mirren setbacks ‘massively encouraging’ says No 1 Adam Legzdins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee response to St Mirren setbacks ‘massively encouraging’ says No 1 Adam Legzdins

By George Cran
January 23 2023, 12.00pm Updated: January 23 2023, 1.03pm
Adam Legzdins saves Eamonn Brophy's penalty at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Adam Legzdins saves Eamonn Brophy's penalty at St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

The way Dundee responded to the loss of two key players at Premiership St Mirren is “hugely encouraging” for their Championship chances.

That’s the view of goalkeeper Adam Legzdins after seeing the Dark Blues edged out of the Scottish Cup on penalties in Paisley.

However, had finishing been sharper, the second-tier side could easily have been facing up to a trip to holders Celtic in the last 16.

Close-knit

Dundee lost Tyler French to a suspected broken leg in the opening stages before right-back Cammy Kerr hobbled off with a back injury.

But the blow of losing two key players didn’t affect the performance of the Dark Blues.

“That was pleasing because we have such a close-knit group, staff and players,” Legzdins said.

Tyler French receives treatment at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“You bring on substitutions and, if anything, we grew into the game and it didn’t throw us off.

“That is massively encouraging going back to the Championship.

“You want to know everyone is ready to contribute and I thought our subs were excellent on Saturday.

“It’s disappointing to lose people to injury but it’s a chance for someone else.

“No one likes to see what happened to Tyler, it’s really disappointing for him.

“We’ll get round him and hopefully he’s not out for long.”

‘Aspire to’

Ultimately, Dundee want to be playing the likes of St Mirren every week by getting themselves back to the Premiership for next season.

“This is the division we want to be playing in next season,” Legzdins added.

Lyall Cameron goes close in the second half at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“St Mirren are an established team in this division and that’s what we have to aspire to.

“We need to build consistency in performance and style.

“Hopefully if we get the job done this season, we’ll be in better stead to stay up next season.

“The overwhelming feeling is we went toe-to-toe with an established Premiership team and that gives us massive confidence for the rest of the season.”

Big games?

And Legzdins hopes that confidence translates into two victories this week as Dundee prepare to face Dunfermline in the Challenge Cup and league leaders Queen’s Park in the Championship.

Tuesday night’s Pars clash is the third attempt to play the SPFL Trust Trophy last eight tie while the weekend is a chance to cut the gap to the top of the division.

“Every week is massive at the moment,” the Dens No 1 added.

Dundee host Queen’s Park this coming weekend. (Image: SNS).

“Tuesday is a good game, weather-permitting, I hope everything is fine this time and we can get going with that.

“I’m sure the manager will have to re-jig things around and see where we are at.

“Then it’s a big game on Saturday against Queen’s Park but I don’t want to get caught saying games are big games in the Championship.

“Everyone can beat everyone and it seems like whoever we play are on a good run or are top of the table.

“You can’t get caught up in talking about big games.

“The important thing is building consistency and going on runs. We’ve just come off a great run and we are looking to get back onto that.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented