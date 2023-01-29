Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt could be edging closer to the Dundee United exit door after head coach Liam Fox revealed there has been “movement” regarding his future.

Watt, 29, was left out of the Tangerines’ squad for Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Celtic, meaning 16-year-old Rory MacLeod was the only recognised striker on United’s bench.

Fox confirmed that the former Hearts and Motherwell attacker was omitted due to the uncertainty surrounding whether he will remain at Tannadice beyond the current window.

Watt has been the subject of strong interest from Salford City, while Courier Sport revealed on Friday that KV Oostende would be keen on taking him back to Belgium, where he previously turned out for Standard Liege, Lierse and Leuven.

“There has been a wee bit of movement with Tony over the last 24 hours,” said Fox, while not revealing the club involved.

“I just didn’t think it was fair on the group or the football club — or for Tony — for him to be in the squad.

“We will see what happens in the next couple of days.”

Asked whether United would replace Watt in the event of his departure, Fox was coy when tackling hypotheticals.

He added: “We need Tony Watt to go first, if that’s the case. It will be an option for us. I don’t want to leave us short in any position. But until someone moves it’s difficult to say.”

Not brave enough

Fox was addressing the assembled media in the aftermath of a routine victory for Celtic at Tannadice.

There was an element of deja vu to the contest, with the Tangerines reaching half-time at 0-0, only to ship two goals in a matter of minutes after the interval.

It was exactly how the 2-0 defeat against Rangers earlier this month played out.

While acknowledging the undoubted similarities, Fox rued a lack of bravery in possession.

“There is no feeling sorry for ourselves,” added Fox. “We have big games coming up.

“I felt we were good out of possession, like we were against Rangers.

“But we probably weren’t brave enough in possession. We didn’t ask enough questions of Celtic.

“There is lots to learn and lots to work on — but we don’t have much time for that, because we are looking forward to the next game. Come Wednesday night (at Kilmarnock) we will be ready to go.”

It is scant solace after a defeat but, given Celtic’s prior visit to United ended in a record-breaking 9-0 hammering, the Terrors did remain resolute; even when the game was gone.

Fox added: “The boys stuck together and did what we were asking them to do. They showed a bit of character and resolve. But we need to be better on the ball.

“That’s the next step.”