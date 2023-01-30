cHeRries Awards 2023: The hunt to find the best and brightest HR professionals begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s leading awards scheme honouring the best and brightest of human resources and personnel professionals has launched its program for 2023 and it is back bigger and better than ever.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods has opened its nominations ahead of a glittering awards ceremony in June.

Entries for the 2023 awards are now open and will close at midnight on Sunday, February 26 so time is of the essence.

The awards recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training and recruitment.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday 8th June, 2023, at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

There will be 10 award categories this year, including the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods. This award is selected by the panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

The other nine award categories are open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter themselves or be nominated for the award.

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director, at Mattioli Woods, said: “The HR profession is continuously developing and improving in an ever-evolving business world.

“That’s why we are delighted to remain the headline sponsor of the cHeRries awards, 2023 looks to be quite a year.”

Full list of award categories is below, and you can find a full list of criteria on the awards website.

Award categories:

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Wendy Atkinson, head of client relationships at Hunter Adams said: “Hunter Adams are thrilled to be sponsoring the Culture Transformation Project of the Year award at this year’s Cherries, a key event in the HR calendar celebrating Scotland’s HR community and the invaluable work they do”.

Learning & Development, sponsored by Relyon Nutec

Jenny Davidson, head of marketing for safety services firm RelyOn Nutec said: “Training is our business and we’re passionate about encouraging inspirational and transformational learning and development solutions. Good luck to all the finalists.

Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by Bilfinger UK

Alison Porter, HR director at Bilfinger UK said: “The Rising Star award is one of the most prestigious categories at the cHeRries.

“It is promising to see our future HR leaders’ enthusiasm, drive and commitment. All of the finalists should be proud of this industry recognition.”

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Lee Ann Panglea, head of the CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland said: “The CIPD in Scotland is delighted to continue our sponsorship of the Terrific Team of the Year award, which celebrates the work that HR teams in Scotland are doing in partnership with other functions across their organisations to make a real impact.”

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

Louise Lang, managing director, Lang & Co said: ‘We are extremely proud to sponsor the ‘Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year’ award for a third year.

“Wellbeing continues to be a critical aspect of the employee experience for any workplace’.

Employer of the Year

HR Professional of the Year, sponsored by Brodies

HR Leader of the Year

Local HeRo of the Year

and last but not least:

The Top cHeRry, sponsored by Mattioli Woods

Andrew McLeod FCCA, head of executives search and resourcing at people and business advisory company Hutcheon Mearns said it was “proud to be part of this year’s awards”.

He added: “We look forward to celebrating the key role that HR plays in resourcing, managing, and supporting industry talent.”

For more details please visit www.cherriesawards.co.uk