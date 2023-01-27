EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt could make shock Belgium return as top-flight side eye Dundee United forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tony Watt could seal a stunning return to Belgian football as KV Oostende eye a move for the Dundee United marksman.

Watt, 29, has already attracted interest from Salford City this month but the respective parties failed to strike a deal.

However, Courier Sport has learned that Pro League strugglers Oostende are keen to secure his signature.

De Kustboys are currently second-bottom of the standings and, with just 23 goals, are the lowest scorers in the division.

They believe Watt could be the man to fire them out of relegation trouble.

The former Celtic attacker still has a fine reputation in Belgium from spells there earlier in his career.

He previously turned out for Standard Liege, Lierse and OH Leuven.

Oostende have enjoyed success in the Scottish market in the past with the signing of ex-Dundee star Jack Hendry.

United boss Liam Fox stated that he does not expect any high profile departures prior to the visit of the Hoops on Sunday.

But, with Watt understood to be considering his options, matters could be accelerated as deadline day approaches.

Watt is contracted to United until the summer of 2025 and any agreement would also need to suit the Tannadice club.