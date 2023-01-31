New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a ‘young Chris Kane’, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a ‘young Chris Kane’, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
January 31 2023, 10.25pm
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.
Zak Rudden scores a trademark goal and Chris Kane. Images: SNS.

Callum Davidson has compared new St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden to a “young Chris Kane”.

And the Perth boss believes the on-loan Dundee attacker’s six-yard box sharpness will be a big asset for his squad.

It was second time lucky for Davidson, who first tried to sign Rudden from Partick Thistle a year ago.

“I’ve been a fan for quite a while,” he said. “We had a look at our striker options and I felt he fits the profile of what we’re looking for.

“He’s got great energy and works extremely hard with and without the ball.

“For me, a lot of his goals come from the six-yard box which is quite a rarity nowadays so it’s something I’ll be looking for him to contribute to the team.

“He can definitely help us between now and the end of the season.”

Striker rotation

Davidson, who will include Rudden in his squad for the Wednesday night clash with Motherwell, added: “Zak reminds me a little of a young Kano. He’ll always sniff a goal out.

“I quite like it when someone says: ‘How does he score that?’ Or he just ends up in the box with that wee knack of being in the right place at the right time.

“I think he’s got that. I don’t think we have that. Nicky is probably the best one at it. Zak will definitely help us.

“He will lead the line, he can play a one or in a two. He’s got competition with Nicky, Mayzo and Theo here.

“It’s up to him to up his game and make sure he makes me pick him. That’s the big thing for him.

“The January window is always difficult. You want someone who’s hungry and has played games.

“We’re not signing someone who hasn’t played for six months, which is a huge factor.

“He’s going to have to work extremely hard to prove himself and I’m delighted he’s up for the challenge.

“I will rotate and change strikers. That’s the right way to go unless someone scores every game.

“It’s good to have freshness on the attacking side.”

