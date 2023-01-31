New St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden is like a ‘young Chris Kane’, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson has compared new St Johnstone striker Zak Rudden to a “young Chris Kane”.

And the Perth boss believes the on-loan Dundee attacker’s six-yard box sharpness will be a big asset for his squad.

It was second time lucky for Davidson, who first tried to sign Rudden from Partick Thistle a year ago.

“I’ve been a fan for quite a while,” he said. “We had a look at our striker options and I felt he fits the profile of what we’re looking for.

“He’s got great energy and works extremely hard with and without the ball.

“For me, a lot of his goals come from the six-yard box which is quite a rarity nowadays so it’s something I’ll be looking for him to contribute to the team.

“He can definitely help us between now and the end of the season.”

Striker rotation

Davidson, who will include Rudden in his squad for the Wednesday night clash with Motherwell, added: “Zak reminds me a little of a young Kano. He’ll always sniff a goal out.

“I quite like it when someone says: ‘How does he score that?’ Or he just ends up in the box with that wee knack of being in the right place at the right time.

“I think he’s got that. I don’t think we have that. Nicky is probably the best one at it. Zak will definitely help us.

“He will lead the line, he can play a one or in a two. He’s got competition with Nicky, Mayzo and Theo here.

“It’s up to him to up his game and make sure he makes me pick him. That’s the big thing for him.

Zak Rudden scores the first goal of the pre-season campaign #thedee pic.twitter.com/xLLJXZngZZ — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 2, 2022

“The January window is always difficult. You want someone who’s hungry and has played games.

“We’re not signing someone who hasn’t played for six months, which is a huge factor.

“He’s going to have to work extremely hard to prove himself and I’m delighted he’s up for the challenge.

“I will rotate and change strikers. That’s the right way to go unless someone scores every game.

“It’s good to have freshness on the attacking side.”