Dundee United sign Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina on loan By Alan Temple January 31 2023, 11.07pm Updated: February 1 2023, 12.08am Dundee United have completed the loan capture of Huddersfield Town youngster Loick Ayina. The 19-year-old has joined United for the remainder of the campaign and could go straight into the Tangerines' squad for Wednesday's showdown against Kilmarnock. Ayina recently made his senior debut for the Terriers in a 3-1 FA Cup defeat against Preston and is primarily a centre-back. Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but raised in France, Ayina joined Huddersfield in 2019 and is a regular with their 'B' team. And Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham, formerly of United and city rivals Dundee, was keen for the player to get senior exposure north of the border. The additional depth at centre-back solves a long standing issue stretching back to the departures of Lewis Neilson and Kerr Smith last term. Ayina's arrival comes after the club tried, and failed, to strike a deal for Celtic man Stephen Welsh. 