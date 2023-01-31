Stevie May: Motherwell game won’t define St Johnstone’s season but belief high that losing run will end at Fir Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stevie May: Motherwell game won’t define St Johnstone’s season but belief high that losing run will end at Fir Park

By Eric Nicolson
January 31 2023, 6.00am
Stevie May. Image: SNS.
Stevie May. Image: SNS.

Stevie May doesn’t believe Wednesday night’s clash with Motherwell will shape St Johnstone’s season.

But the Perth striker knows that beating one of the teams below them in the table will make Premiership life a good deal more comfortable now that the chasing pack have closed in on them.

Saints have lost seven games in a row but three of those have been against the Old Firm.

And May is confident that a trip to Fir Park will bring an end to a run that is numerically getting close to last season’s mid-winter one.

“Last year we were in a far worse position,” he said.

“This run of games we’ve had was really tough and we wouldn’t have been expected to take a huge amount of points from it.

“But we would certainly have liked to do a lot better.”

Is this a season-defining fixture coming up then?

“We can’t let ourselves look at it like that,” said May. “Regardless of what the result of the game is.

“It’s so tight at the bottom that even if we won we wouldn’t be clear of the battle to stay up.

“It’s the same as far as top six is concerned.

“We do know how important it is to pick up points against teams like Motherwell who are in and around us.

“We’ll be disappointed with anything less than three points.”

Genuine signs of improvement

Talking-up the displays in back to back fixtures against Rangers isn’t hollow, according to May.

“Considering we had to play at Ibrox for an hour with 10 men I thought the boys did really well against Rangers for the second week in a row,” he said.

“We actually moved the ball as nicely as I can remember in a game there.

“Overall, it was a good performance without getting any points obviously.

“Saturday’s fixture is one of those that gets called a free hit.

“We’ve not got some huge ones coming up, starting with Motherwell on Wednesday night.”

May signed a contract extension at the end of last week so will have no off-field distractions in the last few months of the season.

“In my head it was always going to get done,” said the former Aberdeen and Sheffield Wednesday forward.

“There’s a lot of things that go on at a football club and sometimes it just takes a bit of time.

“I’m very happy to get it done and there’s certainly nowhere I’d rather be than here.

“I’ve not been in the position of my contract getting to the last six months too often so I’m glad it’s been put to bed now.

“It’s not something that will be in the back of my mind anymore.

“Now it’s about focusing on the football and making sure the team starts picking up points.”

Another striker coming in

Saints are keen to recruit Zak Rudden before the Motherwell game.

Whether it’s the Dundee attacker or somebody else, May is braced for the competition for places in store up front.

“It’s something you always expect during a transfer window,” he said.

“If someone does come in, hopefully he can hit the ground running, score goals, help put points on the board and increase competition for places.

“We’re all pulling in the same direction here.

“We’ve scored a few late goals away from home this season. I got one at Motherwell.

“Another one of them from someone would be great on Wednesday night.”

