Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Stevie May signs new deal through to 2025 and aims to ‘bring the good times back’ to McDiarmid Park

By Eric Nicolson
January 27 2023, 6.13pm
St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Stevie May has signed a new contract through to the summer of 2025.

Keeping the local hero at McDiarmid Park beyond the end of his current deal has been a mid-season off-field priority for Callum Davidson.

And three-time cup winner, May is confident that the good times will keep coming over the next two-and-a-half years.

“I am delighted to commit my future to St Johnstone,” said the former Aberdeen and Sheffield Wednesday forward, who has scored five goals this season.

“As soon as we started to open talks, there was only one place I wanted to stay. There was never any doubt in my mind.

“I have fantastic memories here and have enjoyed success throughout my time at Saints.

“Hopefully we can bring those times back to McDiarmid.

“I enjoy coming to training every day and working with the manager and his backroom staff. We have a great relationship.

“There is a great squad here that drives standards in training every day to push one another to the highest standard.

“We know we are in a difficult run of form at the moment but my aim is to continue working hard and help Saints climb back up the league table.

“The fans at St Johnstone have been brilliant throughout my time here. The support they give us home and away is hugely appreciated and I am looking forward to the next few years at Saints.”

