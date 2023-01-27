Dundee snap up left-back on loan from Colchester United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has bolstered his defensive options by adding left-back Ryan Clampin on loan from Colchester United.

The 23-year-old, who can also play on the left side of midfield, has signed on at Dens Park until the end of the season.

Clampin has spent his entire career at hometown club Colchester, making a league debut in 2019.

He has played 18 times this term but not featured since the start of November with recent signing Connor Wood from Leyton Orient pushing him down the pecking order.

Clampin will challenge Jordan Marshall for the left-back slot at Dens Park and could make his debut in tomorrow’s big Championship clash with Queen’s Park.

He has made over 50 appearances in League Two for the U’s and 66 in all competitions, scoring two goals.

The defender missed the majority of last season with a serious knee injury.

Colchester are currently in 18th place in League Two after finishing 15th last term.