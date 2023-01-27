Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach By Laura Devlin January 27 2023, 6.55pm Updated: January 27 2023, 8.04pm 0 The Broughty Ferry lifeboat has been launched. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two coastguard rescue teams were called to Tentsmuir beach on Friday night after reports five people were stranded, including two children. Coastguard rescue teams from Dundee and St Andrews were in attendance at the popular Fife nature reserve following reports three adults and two children could not get back to their car. A dog was also stranded along with the group of five. A lifeboat was launched from the Broughty Ferry station at 5.37pm on Friday. The group were safely rescued by the coastguard teams. Rescue teams on the scene A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We received reports that a group of five – three adults and two children, are unable to get back to their car at Tentsmuir beach. “A Coastguard rescue team from Dundee and another from St Andrews were on the scene. “The group were safely removed and transported back the car park.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer's Special Olympics dream comes… Police confirm probe launched over Glenrothes public art disappearance Call to quash Fife sub-postmaster's embezzlement conviction The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for 'one of world’s biggest TV… Sinister chef threatened to slash woman's face 'like the Joker' in terrifying Dundee restaurant… Pittenweem councillor's great-gran 'would be spinning in grave' as dilapidated playpark torn down Pervert in black Speedos peered under Fife swimming pool cubicle at 12-year-old girl Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on… 2 Fife rapist set up 140 Facebook accounts to stalk young boy Most Read 1 Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat 2 Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival 3 When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 4 St Johnstone closing in on signing of Dundee striker Zak Rudden, with player keen… 5 Former Dundee United duo’s cup success with Angus coffee business 6 Fife schoolgirl Kaylynn, 12, speaks out after sickening bus assault on her caught on… 2 7 Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman 8 Pittenweem councillor’s great-gran ‘would be spinning in grave’ as dilapidated playpark torn down 9 Dundee shopper ‘threatened with knife’ by gang of women demanding he buy things for… 6 10 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 6 More from The Courier Dundee snap up left-back on loan from Colchester United St Johnstone striker Stevie May signs new deal through to 2025 and aims to… Fife schoolgirl praised for speaking out after bus assault Josh Edwards on how he discovered long throw and best darts players in Dunfermline… Ian Murray says SPFL Trust Trophy draw 'hasn't been kind' to Raith Rovers as… Friday court round-up — Tomahawk shop raid and audiobook pile-up 3 stars of St Johnstone-Dundee United Youth Cup tie as Callum Hendry-style striker shines… VIDEO: Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are ready to 'battle in the trenches' to secure… First taste: Here's what we thought of the steamboat dish at newly opened restaurant… JIM SPENCE: Hope springs eternal as Dundee United and St Johnstone face Old Firm… Editor's Picks Gary Bowyer talks Dundee injury crisis as he brands Queen’s Park favourites for Championship title Angus fundraiser Fiona to ‘bin my wooden spoon’ after 20 years selling homemade tablet Five people charged over ‘disturbance’ at Dundee multi Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman Dick Campbell reveals Arbroath transfer business ‘isn’t quite finished’ despite Toyosi Olusanya capture All you need to know as Dundee Dance Event confirms 25th anniversary plans Curfew for Dundee woman who ‘donkey kicked’ police in balcony struggle ‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump Gold Star for Arbroath youngster Alex, 10, for growing hair to donate to cancer charity Perth woman with nine Scottish table tennis titles is now a national pickleball champion Most Commented 1 Robertson's sign saved from rubble goes on display at The McManus Dundee 2 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 3 Mum home schooling her daughter after 'severe beatings and constant bullying' at Glenrothes High School 4 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 5 Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to 'Auschwitz' 6 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 7 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 8 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 9 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 10 Is ScotRail really scrapping peak rail fares across Tayside and Fife?