Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach

Two coastguard rescue teams were called to Tentsmuir beach on Friday night after reports five people were stranded, including two children.

Coastguard rescue teams from Dundee and St Andrews were in attendance at the popular Fife nature reserve following reports three adults and two children could not get back to their car.

A dog was also stranded along with the group of five.

A lifeboat was launched from the Broughty Ferry station at 5.37pm on Friday.

The group were safely rescued by the coastguard teams.

Rescue teams on the scene

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We received reports that a group of five – three adults and two children, are unable to get back to their car at Tentsmuir beach.

“A Coastguard rescue team from Dundee and another from St Andrews were on the scene.

“The group were safely removed and transported back the car park.”