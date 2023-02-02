PODCAST: Dundee United fans want answers after disappointing transfer window – but who should give them?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United supporters aren’t happy with what’s been happening on the pitch AND off it.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss fan fury at the January transfer window signings (or lack of them) and the changing status of the club it reflects.

Also on the agenda is St Johnstone’s win at Motherwell and their Premiership prospects on the back of it and a few signings that Dundee hope will ensure their swift return to the top flight.

