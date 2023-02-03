Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was double delight for Carnoustie Golf Links as it won two awards at this year’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

A total of 12 awards were handed out at a gala dinner attended by almost 500 people at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

Carnoustie Golf Links won awards for best course in the over £150 category and best pro shop.

There was joy elsewhere in Courier Country on the night too.

Rusacks St Andrews was named best hotel with over 50 rooms while Strathmore Golf Centre in Alyth was named best course under £75.

St Andrews-based Connoisseur Golf won best UK golf tour operator.

The winners were selected by a panel of independent judges from across the industry.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week

The awards ceremony is the culmination of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

Returning for its sixth year, the partnership between DC Thomson and VisitScotland aims to support Scottish golf businesses and encourage growth in the industry.

It brings together some of the world’s leading tour operators with 100 Scottish golf businesses.

More than 80 inbound golf tour operators from 30 different countries attended.

It is estimated that the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland every year.

The week’s itinerary included familiarisation visits to six regions – Highlands, Aberdeen, west coast, east coast, Angus and Dundee, and Fife.

In addition, 3,700 one-to-one meetings between buyers and suppliers took place to discuss customer needs and potential business opportunities.

Organisers are expecting bumper years for incoming tourism with the sterling exchange rate favourable to overseas visitors.

Suppliers who attend forecast an average increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years as a direct result of the new connections they built at the event.

Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023 winners

Best Hotel 20 Rooms & Under

Old Loans Inn

Best Hotel 21-50 Rooms

The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links

Best Hotel Over 50 Rooms

Rusacks St Andrews

Best 9-Hole Course

Kingsfield Golf & Leisure

Best Course Under £75

Strathmore Golf Centre

Best Course £75-£150

Cruden Bay Golf Club

Best Course Over £150

Carnoustie Golf Links – Championship Course

Best Clubhouse

Dundonald Links

Best Pro Shop

Carnoustie Golf Links

Best Sustainability Project

Dundonald Links

Best Golf Tour Operator – UK Based

Connoisseur Golf

Best Golf Tour Operator – Overseas Based

Celtic Golf