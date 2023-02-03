Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards

By Rob McLaren
February 3 2023, 5.55am
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Carnoustie Gold Links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It was double delight for Carnoustie Golf Links as it won two awards at this year’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.

A total of 12 awards were handed out at a gala dinner attended by almost 500 people at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.

Carnoustie Golf Links won awards for best course in the over £150 category and best pro shop.

There was joy elsewhere in Courier Country on the night too.

Rusacks St Andrews was named best hotel with over 50 rooms while Strathmore Golf Centre in Alyth was named best course under £75.

St Andrews-based Connoisseur Golf won best UK golf tour operator.

The winners were selected by a panel of independent judges from across the industry.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week

The awards ceremony is the culmination of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

Returning for its sixth year, the partnership between DC Thomson and VisitScotland aims to support Scottish golf businesses and encourage growth in the industry.

It brings together some of the world’s leading tour operators with 100 Scottish golf businesses.

More than 80 inbound golf tour operators from 30 different countries attended.

It is estimated that the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland every year.

Scottish Golf Tourism Week networking at Fairmont in St Andrews. Image: Scottish Golf Tourism Week

The week’s itinerary included familiarisation visits to six regions – Highlands, Aberdeen, west coast, east coast, Angus and Dundee, and Fife.

In addition, 3,700 one-to-one meetings between buyers and suppliers took place to discuss customer needs and potential business opportunities.

Organisers are expecting bumper years for incoming tourism with the sterling exchange rate favourable to overseas visitors.

Suppliers who attend forecast an average increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years as a direct result of the new connections they built at the event.

Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023 winners

Best Hotel 20 Rooms & Under

Old Loans Inn

Best Hotel 21-50 Rooms

The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links

Best Hotel Over 50 Rooms

Rusacks St Andrews

Best 9-Hole Course

Kingsfield Golf & Leisure

Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews.

Best Course Under £75

Strathmore Golf Centre

Best Course £75-£150

Cruden Bay Golf Club

Best Course Over £150

Carnoustie Golf Links – Championship Course

Best Clubhouse

Dundonald Links

Best Pro Shop

Carnoustie Golf Links

Best Sustainability Project

Dundonald Links

Best Golf Tour Operator – UK Based

Connoisseur Golf

Best Golf Tour Operator – Overseas Based

Celtic Golf

