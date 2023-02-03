Scottish Golf Tourism Awards winners: Carnoustie Golf Links celebrates two awards

It was double delight for Carnoustie Golf Links as it won two awards at this year’s Scottish Golf Tourism Awards.
A total of 12 awards were handed out at a gala dinner attended by almost 500 people at the Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews.
Carnoustie Golf Links won awards for best course in the over £150 category and best pro shop.
There was joy elsewhere in Courier Country on the night too.
Rusacks St Andrews was named best hotel with over 50 rooms while Strathmore Golf Centre in Alyth was named best course under £75.
St Andrews-based Connoisseur Golf won best UK golf tour operator.
The winners were selected by a panel of independent judges from across the industry.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week
The awards ceremony is the culmination of Scottish Golf Tourism Week.
Returning for its sixth year, the partnership between DC Thomson and VisitScotland aims to support Scottish golf businesses and encourage growth in the industry.
It brings together some of the world’s leading tour operators with 100 Scottish golf businesses.
More than 80 inbound golf tour operators from 30 different countries attended.
It is estimated that the tour operators in attendance bring approximately 50,000 golf tourists into Scotland every year.
The week’s itinerary included familiarisation visits to six regions – Highlands, Aberdeen, west coast, east coast, Angus and Dundee, and Fife.
In addition, 3,700 one-to-one meetings between buyers and suppliers took place to discuss customer needs and potential business opportunities.
Organisers are expecting bumper years for incoming tourism with the sterling exchange rate favourable to overseas visitors.
Suppliers who attend forecast an average increase in turnover of over £215,000 across the following three years as a direct result of the new connections they built at the event.
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2023 winners
Best Hotel 20 Rooms & Under
Old Loans Inn
Best Hotel 21-50 Rooms
The Machrie Hotel & Golf Links
Best Hotel Over 50 Rooms
Rusacks St Andrews
Best 9-Hole Course
Kingsfield Golf & Leisure
Best Course Under £75
Strathmore Golf Centre
Best Course £75-£150
Cruden Bay Golf Club
Best Course Over £150
Carnoustie Golf Links – Championship Course
Best Clubhouse
Dundonald Links
Best Pro Shop
Carnoustie Golf Links
Best Sustainability Project
Dundonald Links
Best Golf Tour Operator – UK Based
Connoisseur Golf
Best Golf Tour Operator – Overseas Based
Celtic Golf