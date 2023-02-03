Statue of Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Statue of Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach

By Claire Warrender
February 3 2023, 5.59am Updated: February 3 2023, 6.15am
Plans for Leven beach could include a Singing Butler statue
A vision for Leven Promenade has been revealed. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

A statue of Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler has been proposed for Leven beach in celebration of the artist’s local roots.

Plans for a multi-million-pound overhaul of the town’s waterfront have been revealed and designers say a coastal statue could become “an iconic landmark”.

It would be one of several artworks to be introduced along the coast and at park entrances, if funding is secured.

A Singing Butler statue is proposed for Leven beach
Artist Jack Vettriano beside a copy of The Singing Butler. Image: Supplied.

Also in the pipeline are an upgraded skatepark, better play equipment and cycles lanes.

And new lighting, signage and picnic facilities are suggested too.

The Singing Butler statue would stand on the beach near the mouth of the River Leven.

Vettraino grew up in Methil and and worked as a mining engineer before taking up painting full-time at the age of 40.

And Leven beach is said to have provided inspiration for The Singing Butler, one of the artist’s best known works.

It sold at auction for almost £750,000 in 2004, a record at the time for a Scottish painting.

Singing Butler statue among ‘exciting’ ideas for Leven Promenade

Fife Council must apply to national charity Sustrans for funding before work on the waterfront can get under way.

And it has warned it will likely face stiff competition from other projects across Scotland.

However, if successful, the Promenade is in for a complete overhaul.

Plans include a leisure hub at the beachfront car park. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

Levenmouth area manager David Paterson said the end result would make an impact and become a key tourism asset.

Along with the Singing Butler statue, plans include:

  • Reopening the old railway bridge between Bayview and the town centre for cyclists and pedestrians.
  • Improved routes from the Promenade to the High Street via Branch Street, Forth Street and School Lane.
  • Wheelchair-friendly access to the beach.
  • An area to launch boats and a leisure hub offering bike hire and beachfront camping.
  • Enhanced routes to Silverburn Park.
  • An upgraded skate park with added height and variety.
  • A separate cycle and pedestrian path along the length of the Promenade.
How the area around the new Leven railway station would look. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

The entire project will tie in with the opening of the new Leven railway station next year.

Levenmouth area chairman Colin Davidson described the plans as really exciting.

He added: “There are a lot of good things happening in the area and we’re looking forward to seeing the end result.

‘This project will make an impact’

The proposals follow public consultations in 2017 and 2020 when local people were asked what improvements they would like on the Promenade.

Fife Council commissioned Dundee architects Nicoll Russell Studios last year to help develop some of the proposals.

Improved pedestrian links to the town centre via Branch Street. Image: Supplied by Fife Council.

The company has now submitted its ideas.

And £50,000 will be spent on working up more detailed designs before the funding bid.

Mr Paterson said: “This project will make an impact in terms of improving a key tourism asset for the Levenmouth area.

“The investment in the design will be supportive of current work being carried out under the rail link and River Leven projects.”

