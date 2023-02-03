Statue of Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler could become iconic landmark on Leven beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A statue of Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler has been proposed for Leven beach in celebration of the artist’s local roots.

Plans for a multi-million-pound overhaul of the town’s waterfront have been revealed and designers say a coastal statue could become “an iconic landmark”.

It would be one of several artworks to be introduced along the coast and at park entrances, if funding is secured.

Also in the pipeline are an upgraded skatepark, better play equipment and cycles lanes.

And new lighting, signage and picnic facilities are suggested too.

The Singing Butler statue would stand on the beach near the mouth of the River Leven.

Vettraino grew up in Methil and and worked as a mining engineer before taking up painting full-time at the age of 40.

And Leven beach is said to have provided inspiration for The Singing Butler, one of the artist’s best known works.

It sold at auction for almost £750,000 in 2004, a record at the time for a Scottish painting.

Fife Council must apply to national charity Sustrans for funding before work on the waterfront can get under way.

And it has warned it will likely face stiff competition from other projects across Scotland.

However, if successful, the Promenade is in for a complete overhaul.

Levenmouth area manager David Paterson said the end result would make an impact and become a key tourism asset.

Along with the Singing Butler statue, plans include:

Reopening the old railway bridge between Bayview and the town centre for cyclists and pedestrians.

Improved routes from the Promenade to the High Street via Branch Street, Forth Street and School Lane.

Wheelchair-friendly access to the beach.

An area to launch boats and a leisure hub offering bike hire and beachfront camping.

Enhanced routes to Silverburn Park.

An upgraded skate park with added height and variety.

A separate cycle and pedestrian path along the length of the Promenade.

The entire project will tie in with the opening of the new Leven railway station next year.

Levenmouth area chairman Colin Davidson described the plans as really exciting.

He added: “There are a lot of good things happening in the area and we’re looking forward to seeing the end result.

‘This project will make an impact’

The proposals follow public consultations in 2017 and 2020 when local people were asked what improvements they would like on the Promenade.

Fife Council commissioned Dundee architects Nicoll Russell Studios last year to help develop some of the proposals.

The company has now submitted its ideas.

And £50,000 will be spent on working up more detailed designs before the funding bid.

Mr Paterson said: “This project will make an impact in terms of improving a key tourism asset for the Levenmouth area.

“The investment in the design will be supportive of current work being carried out under the rail link and River Leven projects.”