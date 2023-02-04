Liam Smith can ‘feel a bit of frustration’ as Dundee United defender declares: ‘We need to get out of this mess’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Smith can ‘feel a bit of frustration’ as Dundee United defender declares: ‘We need to get out of this mess’

By Alan Temple
February 4 2023, 8.00am Updated: February 4 2023, 7.03pm
Determined to put things right: Smith. Image: SNS
Determined to put things right: Smith. Image: SNS

Liam Smith is adamant Dundee United fans are well within their rights to vent their fury after the Tangerines returned to the foot of the Premiership in meek fashion.

Liam Fox’s men were dreadful during Wednesday evening’s 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock, with Dan Armstrong notching the only goal of the game in spectacular style.

The 500-plus visiting supporters made their dissatisfaction known with vociferous jeers at full-time.

There was also an “Asghar Out” banner displayed prior to kick-off, lamenting an underwhelming January transfer window which culminated in the failure to sign a striker despite letting Tony Watt join St Mirren on loan.

United must now regroup for an onerous test against Hearts at Tynecastle — with Smith acutely aware that there is only one way to raise the spirits of anxious Arabs.

Smith in action against Killie. Image: SNS

“I think you can feel a bit of frustration and rightly so,” acknowledged Smith. “You look at the situation we’re in. At a club like Dundee United, the fans have expectations.

“It’s something we have to live up to.

“You’re not going to have go at the fans for moaning — that’s their right to do that, given where we are. We have to give them something to cheer about.

“The sooner we do that, they’ll get onside and push us along.”

Walk the walk

United’s sole incoming transfer last month was the 11th-hour capture of promising Huddersfield Town defender Loick Ayina, albeit Kai Fotheringham was recalled from a spell at Stirling Albion.

We need to react to the defeat at Kilmarnock and put things right; start getting ourselves out of this mess.

The likes of Watt, Archie Meekison, Logan Chalmers and Carljohan Eriksson were allowed to leave the club on loan.

But Smith reckons the Tangerines retain the quality and character to get back on track.

“I believe that, 100% — we’ve said that from the start,” said Smith.

“It’s all very well looking at the squad and saying we’ve got a number of top players — which we do. We can SAY we’re better than what we’re showing all day long.

“But, until we go out and put a consistent run of results together? It’s about going and doing that.”

“They can turn”

That is easier said than done.

Despite a comprehensive defeat against Rangers last weekend, Hearts remain firm favourites to be crowned best of the rest for a second successive season and defeated United 4-1 on their last visit to Gorgie.

But Smith, who played 38 times for the capital club, knows full-well that the hosts’ Tynecastle advantage can work both ways.

“Tynecastle can be a great place when you’re winning,” recalled Smith. “But if you don’t start well then there’s an expectation — if the away team can get on top, then they can turn. That can be a positive for us.

“So, we’ll go there and try to start the game fast. We need to react to the defeat at Kilmarnock and put things right; start getting ourselves out of this mess.”

