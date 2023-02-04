Liam Smith can ‘feel a bit of frustration’ as Dundee United defender declares: ‘We need to get out of this mess’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Smith is adamant Dundee United fans are well within their rights to vent their fury after the Tangerines returned to the foot of the Premiership in meek fashion.

Liam Fox’s men were dreadful during Wednesday evening’s 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock, with Dan Armstrong notching the only goal of the game in spectacular style.

The 500-plus visiting supporters made their dissatisfaction known with vociferous jeers at full-time.

There was also an “Asghar Out” banner displayed prior to kick-off, lamenting an underwhelming January transfer window which culminated in the failure to sign a striker despite letting Tony Watt join St Mirren on loan.

United must now regroup for an onerous test against Hearts at Tynecastle — with Smith acutely aware that there is only one way to raise the spirits of anxious Arabs.

“I think you can feel a bit of frustration and rightly so,” acknowledged Smith. “You look at the situation we’re in. At a club like Dundee United, the fans have expectations.

“It’s something we have to live up to.

“You’re not going to have go at the fans for moaning — that’s their right to do that, given where we are. We have to give them something to cheer about.

“The sooner we do that, they’ll get onside and push us along.”

Walk the walk

United’s sole incoming transfer last month was the 11th-hour capture of promising Huddersfield Town defender Loick Ayina, albeit Kai Fotheringham was recalled from a spell at Stirling Albion.

We need to react to the defeat at Kilmarnock and put things right; start getting ourselves out of this mess.

The likes of Watt, Archie Meekison, Logan Chalmers and Carljohan Eriksson were allowed to leave the club on loan.

But Smith reckons the Tangerines retain the quality and character to get back on track.

“I believe that, 100% — we’ve said that from the start,” said Smith.

“It’s all very well looking at the squad and saying we’ve got a number of top players — which we do. We can SAY we’re better than what we’re showing all day long.

“But, until we go out and put a consistent run of results together? It’s about going and doing that.”

“They can turn”

That is easier said than done.

Despite a comprehensive defeat against Rangers last weekend, Hearts remain firm favourites to be crowned best of the rest for a second successive season and defeated United 4-1 on their last visit to Gorgie.

But Smith, who played 38 times for the capital club, knows full-well that the hosts’ Tynecastle advantage can work both ways.

“Tynecastle can be a great place when you’re winning,” recalled Smith. “But if you don’t start well then there’s an expectation — if the away team can get on top, then they can turn. That can be a positive for us.

“So, we’ll go there and try to start the game fast. We need to react to the defeat at Kilmarnock and put things right; start getting ourselves out of this mess.”