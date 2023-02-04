Pittenweem affordable housing plans could be approved despite fears for ‘physical and mental health’ of locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Pittenweem affordable housing plans could be approved despite fears for ‘physical and mental health’ of locals

By Laura Devlin
February 4 2023, 8.00am
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Fife councillors are being asked approve plans for new affordable housing in Pittenweem despite a series of objections from locals.

Plans for 29 affordable homes on farmland east of Station Court in the Fife village have been lodged with the local authority.

Under the proposals, submitted by Kingdom Housing Association, a mixture of two, three, four, and five-bedroom properties would be built on the site.

But 14 letters of objection have been sent to Fife Council – with one local complaining the work would “affect the physical and mental health” of those living nearby.

Concerns over traffic and pollution

One neighbour wrote: “The potential works will produce a large amount of noise and air pollution in the area, which consequently will affect the physical and mental health of the locals.

“Furthermore, heavy traffic through Charles Street/Station Court will create heavy congestion and parking issues in an already congested area.”

Another resident wrote: “Sewer, drainage, traffic, schools and medical facilities in Pittenweem are at full stretch.

“Cracks are already appearing in inner walls of my property with the excessive farm and private traffic passing.

“Although I have already replaced my double glazing, the construction noise will be unbearable.”

Social housing demand

However, council officials are recommending the proposals are given the green light when councillors meet next week – saying the development complies with the local development plan.

The development is partly in response to the demand for social housing in the village, with 135 applicants picking Pittenweem as their preferred area just five months ago.

Council data shows there are currently 139 affordable properties in the village.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Q&A: Getting to know Dunfermline author Shelley Tate as she releases her debut children's…
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tayport man scores home run with club ambitions as Dundee-born US baseball star honoured
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Could bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Dundee and Fife council chiefs warn of tax rises and service cuts after 'inadequate'…
2
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Firefighters tackle blaze behind shops in Kirkcaldy town centre
The Fife Babies Memorial will be close to the Woodmill Road entrance of the park.
Dunfermline park chosen as site of 'meaningful' memorial to Fife babies following ashes scandal
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife home care user received wrong medication despite allergy warning

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Pittenweem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Dundee's 2023 Comic Con

Editor's Picks

Most Commented