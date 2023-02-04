Pittenweem affordable housing plans could be approved despite fears for ‘physical and mental health’ of locals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife councillors are being asked approve plans for new affordable housing in Pittenweem despite a series of objections from locals.

Plans for 29 affordable homes on farmland east of Station Court in the Fife village have been lodged with the local authority.

Under the proposals, submitted by Kingdom Housing Association, a mixture of two, three, four, and five-bedroom properties would be built on the site.

But 14 letters of objection have been sent to Fife Council – with one local complaining the work would “affect the physical and mental health” of those living nearby.

Concerns over traffic and pollution

One neighbour wrote: “The potential works will produce a large amount of noise and air pollution in the area, which consequently will affect the physical and mental health of the locals.

“Furthermore, heavy traffic through Charles Street/Station Court will create heavy congestion and parking issues in an already congested area.”

Another resident wrote: “Sewer, drainage, traffic, schools and medical facilities in Pittenweem are at full stretch.

“Cracks are already appearing in inner walls of my property with the excessive farm and private traffic passing.

“Although I have already replaced my double glazing, the construction noise will be unbearable.”

Social housing demand

However, council officials are recommending the proposals are given the green light when councillors meet next week – saying the development complies with the local development plan.

The development is partly in response to the demand for social housing in the village, with 135 applicants picking Pittenweem as their preferred area just five months ago.

Council data shows there are currently 139 affordable properties in the village.