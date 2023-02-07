Ryan Edwards appeal date set as Dundee United captain receives red card backing from Hearts star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Edwards appeal date set as Dundee United captain receives red card backing from Hearts star

By Alan Temple
February 7 2023, 4.00pm Updated: February 7 2023, 6.05pm
Edwards was dismissed in Gorgie. Image: SNS
Edwards was dismissed in Gorgie. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s appeal against Ryan Edwards’ Tynecastle red card will be heard on Wednesday morning.

Edwards, 29, was given his marching orders by referee Nick Walsh following a hefty challenge on Andy Halliday.

The decision occurred just 29 minutes into Saturday’s Premiership clash, with Walsh making the contentious call after being referred to the video monitor by VAR Chris Graham.

With United leading 1-0 at the time and in complete control of the contest, it was the defining moment of a match that would ultimately finish 3-1 to the Jambos.

Edwards, No.12, discusses the challenge with Halliday, in maroon. Image: SNS

With Edwards facing an immediate two-game ban — irrespective of competition — the Tangerines wasted no time in submitting their appeal on Monday, complete with supporting evidence.

Courier Sport understands the Scottish FA’s independent fast-track panel will convene tomorrow morning to make their decision.

Halliday appeal backing

Meanwhile, Halliday — on the wrong end of Edwards’ crunching tackle — has revealed he wants Dundee United to WIN their appeal.

Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS

Speaking to Clyde Superscoreboard, the combative midfielder said: “There has been a lot of division, in terms of the opinions on the challenge.

“If I made that tackle, you know EVERYBODY is saying red card.

“I don’t think he (Edwards) had to go in with force. He was favourite to win the ball; he’s driving forward off his foot.

“What I would say is that I hope they win the appeal. I don’t think they will, but I don’t want to see anyone suspended.”

Edwards makes the long walk. Image: SNS
