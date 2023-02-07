Ryan Edwards appeal date set as Dundee United captain receives red card backing from Hearts star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United’s appeal against Ryan Edwards’ Tynecastle red card will be heard on Wednesday morning.

Edwards, 29, was given his marching orders by referee Nick Walsh following a hefty challenge on Andy Halliday.

The decision occurred just 29 minutes into Saturday’s Premiership clash, with Walsh making the contentious call after being referred to the video monitor by VAR Chris Graham.

With United leading 1-0 at the time and in complete control of the contest, it was the defining moment of a match that would ultimately finish 3-1 to the Jambos.

With Edwards facing an immediate two-game ban — irrespective of competition — the Tangerines wasted no time in submitting their appeal on Monday, complete with supporting evidence.

Courier Sport understands the Scottish FA’s independent fast-track panel will convene tomorrow morning to make their decision.

Halliday appeal backing

Meanwhile, Halliday — on the wrong end of Edwards’ crunching tackle — has revealed he wants Dundee United to WIN their appeal.

Speaking to Clyde Superscoreboard, the combative midfielder said: “There has been a lot of division, in terms of the opinions on the challenge.

“If I made that tackle, you know EVERYBODY is saying red card.

“I don’t think he (Edwards) had to go in with force. He was favourite to win the ball; he’s driving forward off his foot.

“What I would say is that I hope they win the appeal. I don’t think they will, but I don’t want to see anyone suspended.”