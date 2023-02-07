Daredevil slacklining between hot air balloons is among films being showcased at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Daredevil slacklining between hot air balloons is among films being showcased at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

By Gayle Ritchie
February 7 2023, 4.14pm
A nail-biting and yet stunningly beautiful scene from the film Walking on Clouds. Picture by Claudino Junior.
A nail-biting and yet stunningly beautiful scene from the film Walking on Clouds. Picture by Claudino Junior.

Embark on thrilling adventures with brand-new films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival – with screenings being shown at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on February 11.

Banff Mountain Film Festival showcases the globe’s best adventure film-makers and explorers as they push themselves to their limits in the most remote and stunning corners of the globe.

Witness epic human-powered feats, life-affirming challenges and mind-blowing cinematography – all on the big screen!

There are two shows at the Perthshire theatre, the Blue Film Programme (matinee) and the Red Film Programme (evening show).

Scene from the film, Colors of Mexico.

The screenings form part of the venue’s Winter Words Festival 2023 and are guaranteed to ignite your passion for adventure, action and travel.

Films cover everything from tightrope walking between snow-capped mountains in Lapland to mountain biking in Mexico.

There’s also a celebration of the humble wheelie featuring cult Scottish stunt rider Danny MacAskill.

Scene from Walking on Clouds.

Meanwhile the stunning film Walking on Clouds charts Brazilian engineer Rafael Bridi’s quest to break the record for the world’s highest slackline walk – between two hot air balloons at almost 2,000m above the ground.

Keep your eyes peeled for exciting giveaways. Films are aimed at those 12 years old and over.

From the film North Shore Betty.

