Daredevil slacklining between hot air balloons is among films being showcased at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Embark on thrilling adventures with brand-new films from the world’s most prestigious mountain film festival – with screenings being shown at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on February 11.

Banff Mountain Film Festival showcases the globe’s best adventure film-makers and explorers as they push themselves to their limits in the most remote and stunning corners of the globe.

Witness epic human-powered feats, life-affirming challenges and mind-blowing cinematography – all on the big screen!

There are two shows at the Perthshire theatre, the Blue Film Programme (matinee) and the Red Film Programme (evening show).

The screenings form part of the venue’s Winter Words Festival 2023 and are guaranteed to ignite your passion for adventure, action and travel.

Films cover everything from tightrope walking between snow-capped mountains in Lapland to mountain biking in Mexico.

There’s also a celebration of the humble wheelie featuring cult Scottish stunt rider Danny MacAskill.

Meanwhile the stunning film Walking on Clouds charts Brazilian engineer Rafael Bridi’s quest to break the record for the world’s highest slackline walk – between two hot air balloons at almost 2,000m above the ground.

Keep your eyes peeled for exciting giveaways. Films are aimed at those 12 years old and over.

For more details see pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com and banff-uk.com/