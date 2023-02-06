Ryan Edwards appeal lodged by Dundee United as Tangerines sweat over two-game ban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have officially appealed against the red card shown to Ryan Edwards against Hearts.

The Tangerines captain was given his marching orders following a strong challenge on Jambos midfielder Andy Halliday.

While Edwards undoubtedly connected with the ball, he was deemed to have used excessive force by referee Nick Walsh.

The contentious decision came after a trip to the VAR monitor, on the advice of Chris Graham in the Scottish FA’s Baillieston base.

Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and/or endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off

Both bosses, Liam Fox and Robbie Neilson, were in agreement that the dismissal was harsh, with the United head coach indicating an immediate intention to appeal.

And the paperwork, allied with supporting evidence, was submitted on Monday morning.

🗣️'I think he knows what he's doing there. That could have quite easily been a broken leg' 🤕 Neil McCann and Richard Foster discuss Ryan Edwards red card 🟥⤵️#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/aiNDsKK5Vu — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) February 5, 2023

However, the incident has proved divisive.

By contrast, Sportscene pundits Richard Foster and Neil McCann both agreed with the referee, with the ex-Dundee player and manager even proclaiming: “That could have quite easily been a broken leg”.

The hearing will ultimately rest on the interpretation of IFAB rule 12.1 in the Laws of the Game: “Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and/or endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off”.

An independent fast-track panel will be convened this week and a decision will be made prior to Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Kilmarnock.

Two-game ban looms

Speaking after the match, Fox said: “My initial reaction was that it was a really good tackle so that’s disappointing.

“I have seen it again and my opinion hasn’t changed. The referee said it was excessive force. I just thought it was a good tackle. Maybe I’m getting old — but that’s a normal tackle in my day.

“If you slow ANYTHING down, it can look worse than it is. It’s a contact game! In a contact game there will always be incidents that, if you slow them down, you’d probably be looking at three or four red cards every game.”

Should the appeal fail, Edwards will miss the Tangerines’ next two matches, against Killie and St Johnstone.

If the Tannadice outfit are successful, it will be the second time they have seen a VAR-led dismissal overturned, following Tony Watt’s erroneous red card against Motherwell in October.