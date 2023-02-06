Ryan Edwards appeal lodged by Dundee United as Tangerines sweat over two-game ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Edwards appeal lodged by Dundee United as Tangerines sweat over two-game ban

By Alan Temple
February 6 2023, 4.20pm Updated: February 6 2023, 10.52pm
Edwards makes the long walk. Image: SNS
Edwards makes the long walk. Image: SNS

Dundee United have officially appealed against the red card shown to Ryan Edwards against Hearts.

The Tangerines captain was given his marching orders following a strong challenge on Jambos midfielder Andy Halliday.

While Edwards undoubtedly connected with the ball, he was deemed to have used excessive force by referee Nick Walsh.

The contentious decision came after a trip to the VAR monitor, on the advice of Chris Graham in the Scottish FA’s Baillieston base.

Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and/or endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off

Both bosses, Liam Fox and Robbie Neilson, were in agreement that the dismissal was harsh, with the United head coach indicating an immediate intention to appeal.

And the paperwork, allied with supporting evidence, was submitted on Monday morning.

However, the incident has proved divisive.

By contrast, Sportscene pundits Richard Foster and Neil McCann both agreed with the referee, with the ex-Dundee player and manager even proclaiming: “That could have quite easily been a broken leg”.

The hearing will ultimately rest on the interpretation of IFAB rule 12.1 in the Laws of the Game: “Using excessive force is when a player exceeds the necessary use of force and/or endangers the safety of an opponent and must be sent off”.

An independent fast-track panel will be convened this week and a decision will be made prior to Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie against Kilmarnock.

Two-game ban looms

Speaking after the match, Fox said: “My initial reaction was that it was a really good tackle so that’s disappointing.

Fox was left dumbfounded by the decision. Image: SNS

“I have seen it again and my opinion hasn’t changed. The referee said it was excessive force. I just thought it was a good tackle. Maybe I’m getting old — but that’s a normal tackle in my day.

“If you slow ANYTHING down, it can look worse than it is. It’s a contact game! In a contact game there will always be incidents that, if you slow them down, you’d probably be looking at three or four red cards every game.”

Should the appeal fail, Edwards will miss the Tangerines’ next two matches, against Killie and St Johnstone.

If the Tannadice outfit are successful, it will be the second time they have seen a VAR-led dismissal overturned, following Tony Watt’s erroneous red card against Motherwell in October.

